Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is making waves both on and off the court as she embarks on her rookie season with the Dallas Wings. In a groundbreaking move, Bueckers has been named the first-ever athlete to serve as a Creative Director for DoorDash, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning professional career.

This multi-year partnership begins with the 2025–2026 WNBA season tip-off on May 16. Bueckers is set to make her WNBA debut with the Wings against the Minnesota Lynx. To commemorate the occasion, the 23-year-old guard collaborated with DoorDash and Playa Society to design an exclusive T-shirt celebrating the rise and impact of women's sports. The shirt will be available exclusively on playasociety.com from May 16 at 10 AM ET through May 18, aligning with the league's tip-off weekend.

“DoorDash has been a fixture throughout my college years, and as a pro, it's been no different—I even ordered my late-night post-draft meal on DoorDash,” Bueckers shared. “I was so excited when the opportunity presented itself to partner with DoorDash and serve as a Creative Director for the upcoming 2025–2026 WNBA season, and I can't wait for everyone to see the tee I worked on to celebrate the start of the W season.”

Renaldo Chapman, VP of Brand and Creative at DoorDash, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “Paige is a superstar on and off the court because of her ability to bring innovation and community to basketball. At DoorDash, we continue to empower local communities by being the go-to 24/7 life assistant for fans, so working with Paige is a no-brainer. We're excited to approach this partnership through unique collaboration in women's sports in a way that's fresh and unexpected for many seasons to come.”

This collaboration is just the beginning of a multi-season endeavor between Bueckers and DoorDash, with future initiatives aimed at supporting families experiencing food insecurity and creating additional exclusive fan merchandise.

On the court, Bueckers has already begun to make her mark for the Wings in the WNBA preseason. In her debut game against the Las Vegas Aces, she scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, grabbed four rebounds, and added one assist in 23 minutes of play. She followed up with a strong performance in a dominant 119–52 victory over Japan's Toyota Antelopes, contributing nine points and six assists in just over 15 minutes, showcasing her playmaking abilities and early chemistry with backcourt partner Arike Ogunbowale.

Bueckers' impressive start in the WNBA comes on the heels of a stellar collegiate career at UConn. Over 123 games, she averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range. She led the Huskies to their 12th NCAA national title in 2025, earning numerous accolades along the way, including the Wade Trophy and her second Nancy Lieberman Award.Wikipedia

As Bueckers prepares for her official WNBA debut, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how she continues to shape the future of women's basketball, both through her on-court performances and her innovative off-court endeavors.