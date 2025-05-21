Veteran forward DeWannaa Bonner of the Indiana Fever just hit another WNBA milestone. During Tuesday night's game between Indiana and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the 37-year-old Bonner moved up a notch on the league's all-time list for most career rebounds, going from ninth to eighth place.

“More history for DeWanna Bonner 🙌 With her first rebound of the game, DB passes Tina Thompson for 8th on the All-Time Rebounding List!” the WNBA wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) .

Bonner entered the Dream game tied with Thompson at the eighth spot with 3,070 rebounds each. The two-time WNBA champion's latest personal achievement in the league also came on the heels of her becoming the league's No. 3 all-time scorer, which she accomplished in the Fever's season debut last Saturday against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Bonner still has a long way to go if she is to reach the top five of the all-time rebounding list. Tamika Catchings currently occupies the fifth spot with 3,316 boards, while Lisa Leslie and Candice Dupree are sixth and seventh with 3,307 and 3,149 rebounds, respectively. Tina Charles, who is still active and playing for the Connecticut Sun, is the all-time WNBA leader in rebounds with 4,024 boards entering Tuesday.

Bonner's consistency and longevity have helped her collect accolades along the way, and she's not done yet. She appears to have plenty of gas left in her tank. Just in the 2024 WNBA season, when she was still with Connecticut, Bonner, who won the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Award a total of three times, averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game while earning her sixth WNBA All-Star nod.

Selected fifth overall in the 2009 WNBA draft by the Phoenix Mercury, Bonner is now looking to help Caitlin Clark and the Fever get to the top of the league. She joined the Fever in February, signing a one-year deal worth $200,000 after five seasons with the Sun.

After Tuesday's game against the Dream, Bonner and the Fever will prepare to face Atlanta again on Thursday, but that contest will be at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.