Between the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever, there's never been a better time to be a pro basketball fan in the Hoosier State. You can count Caitlin Clark among those fans.

The Fever star has been a consistent attendee at Pacers playoff games and they haven't lost any of the contests she's attended. After the Pacers' most recent triumph, a 129-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers that put them up 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Clark even called into a local radio station to talk about the game.

Identifying herself cleverly as “Caitlin from downtown,” Clark gushed to “Pacers Overtime” host Eddie White about what she just saw on a night where Indiana led by 41 at halftime.

“Man that was some good basketball” Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever on the Indiana Pacers win over the Cavs in post game radio coverage with @eddiewhite3 & Steve from the “north side” @stephenhsimon 😜 pic.twitter.com/FHcf2LfEVx — 🎙Laura Steele🎙 (@RealLauraSteele) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was just one of those nights where you literally could not miss,” she said. “It was Aaron [Nesmith], it was Miles [Turner], it was Pascal [Siakam] it was just one to the next and it was really, really fun to watch. I felt honestly just bad for the Cavs at one point but man that was some good basketball.”

Clark also called the Pacers' second quarter, in which they outscored the Cavs 42-16, the best quarter of basketball she has ever seen, adding that she has never played in a game where a team scored 80 points in a half.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever enter 2025 with high expectations

The NBA Playoffs may have a stranglehold on Indiana sports fans right now, but that attention will split at least somewhat on Saturday when the Fever begin their season at home against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

That game will be more than just a chance for Clark to show how she has improved from year 1 to year 2. The Fever are entering the season with a reloaded roster and are legit WNBA championship contenders after catching fire late last year to eke into the playoffs.

The Fever added a throng of talent in the offseason, including veterans Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and Brianna Turner alongside new head coach Stephanie White. The league will still run through New York and Minnesota, the two teams to reach the Finals last year, but if the new pieces in Indiana can gel with the old ones, there's no reason the Fever can't be right there at the end as well.