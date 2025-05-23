May 23, 2025 at 10:51 AM ET

The Indiana Fever got a huge win against the Atlanta Dream in a close 81-76 game. Indiana got revenge for their brutal one-point loss against Atlanta on Tuesday. The Fever are happy to get a win, but were sad to see one epic streak come to an end in Thursday's exciting matchup.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark snapped a huge streak in Indiana's win on Thursday night. Clark missed all five of her three-point attempts. That ended a streak of 140 games, going all the way back into Clark's collegiate career, with at least one three-pointer in every single game.

Clark's streak also included WNBA regular season and playoff games, but the bulk of games were in her collegiate career at Iowa.

In fact, the last time Clark was held without a three-pointer was January 13th of 2022 when she went 0-6 against Purdue during her sophomore season.

Clark has played a total of 184 games in the WNBA and college basketball. Of those games, she has only failed to make a three-point shot in just three games.

Clark was not alone with her inability to find open shots behind the three-point line.

The Fever finished the game making only 30.4% of shots (7-of-23) from three-point range. Of those seven three-pointers, five came from bench players including Lexie Hull, Sophie Cunningham, and Damiris Dantas.

Indiana's bench was the difference in the game, accounting for 22 points. By comparison, Atlanta only managed 10 points from bench players.

Caitlin Clark smashed Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA record in Fever's clutch win over Dream

Caitlin Clark had a down game against the Dream, but her WNBA career is headed in the right direction.

Clark smashed another WNBA record in Tuesday's loss against the Dream. In that game Clark played much better, logging 27 points and 11 rebounds.

That performance was her sixth WNBA game where she recorded 25+ points and 10+ rebounds. Clark is now the only player to have accomplished this in WNBA history. What's more, she accomplished this in just 42 games played.

For comparison, Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu has five such games in 144 games played. The legend Diana Taurasi only managed three such performances in her 565-game WNBA career.

Clark is averaging 19.3 points, nine assists, and six rebounds per game over the first three games of the 2025 season.

It is exciting to consider the other records Clark could demolish during the rest of the regular season. And it is only her sophomore season in the W.

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Liberty on Saturday afternoon.