Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are preparing for the next season after being eliminated in the 2024 playoffs 2-0 by the Connecticut Sun in the first round. Clark, who is 23 years old, has noticeably gained some muscle ahead of the new campaign. On Tuesday, she opened up about her body transformation by sharing a guarantee.

After experiencing more physical play than she's used to in her first year in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark made it her goal to hit the weight room this offseason. It's safe to say that goal was accomplished after a photo of her went viral, in which her arms were bigger. The former Iwoa Hawkeye managed to balance her training and doing events, and was still able to gain some muscle for the upcoming season.

Overall, she is thankful for her trainers being by her side throughout the offseason, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Caitlin Clark fully believes that her training is going to pay off this season in her response to questions about her offseason workout regimen.

“They were very accessible to me. They're in here with me at 8 a.m. helping me get ready for moments like these,” Clark said. “You hope it shows on the court, and I think it certainly will.”

The Fever star made an immediate impact on the WNBA in her rookie season. Not only did she break league records by a rookie for points (769), assists (337), and three-pointers made per game (3.1), but she also increased the league's viewership ratings tenfold. The WNBA had its best ratings with Caitlin Clark in the league, and that trend should continue heading in the right direction in 2025.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever are set to tip off the regular season on May 17 in a highly anticipated matchup against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. The game will begin that day at 3 p.m. EST and will be aired on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+.