Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark didn’t need a game-winning shot to steal the spotlight this week. All it took was one Instagram post.

Wearing the Fever’s red and navy uniform and flashing her signature fierce confidence, Clark sent her 3.1 million followers, and the entire WNBA fanbase, into a frenzy. “We are so back… YEAR 2❤️‍🔥,” she captioned a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the Fever’s 2025 Media Day.

The post quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from fans, teammates, and fellow athletes ready to witness the next chapter of her career.

It was the kind of declaration only Clark could make. After a historic rookie season that earned her Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA First Team honors, Clark has become the face of a new era in women’s basketball. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game in her first year, leading the league in total assists (337) and finishing second all-time for rookie three-pointers made with 122.

She helped turn the Indiana Fever from a struggling franchise into playoff contenders, ending a seven-year postseason drought and bringing renewed energy to the team. The Fever finished 20-20 in 2024 and are entering the new season with a strengthened roster, including veteran additions like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

During the offseason, Clark focused on building strength and refining her game. “I feel a lot stronger,” she noted, attributing her physical improvements to consistent training and recovery. The Fever, aiming to build on their momentum, brought in experienced leaders DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to help push the team further into playoff territory and support Caitlin Clark’s evolution as a pro.

Though her post did most of the talking, Clark also appeared in a video posted by the Fever’s official Instagram page during Media Day. “It’s Caitlin Clark. We’re here at Media Day. Year 2. It’s going great. We’re taking some great photos for you all. Stay tuned,” she said, smiling between shots.

As tipoff for the 2025 WNBA season approaches, one thing is certain—Caitlin Clark is not easing into her second year. She’s charging into it, flames and all. And by the look of her Instagram, she’s bringing everyone with her.