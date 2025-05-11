The Indiana Fever are having an excellent weekend. Indiana defeated Atlanta 81-76 on Saturday afternoon, winning their final preseason game before the regular season. Now the Fever can kick back and celebrate Mother's Day before making final preparation ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

The Fever posted a heartfelt video on social media on Sunday in honor of Mother's Day. In the video, Caitlin Clark and her teammates shared about their mothers.

Clark explained why her mother, Anne Clark, is so special to her.

“My mom means the world to me,” Clark said. “She's somebody I talk to every single day. She's kind of like that person that's always there to pick you up, like she's not somebody I really go to about the basketball. She's the person I go to about life, which is the most important.”

Clark continues to thrive as a role model both on and off the court. She made headlines earlier this month for working with Hy-Vee to donate over $300,000 worth of food to Feeding America.

Anne must be proud of her daughter this year on Mother's Day.

Fever poised to make championship run after going undefeated in preseason

The Indiana Fever look ready to make some noise in the postseason.

Indiana made its first trip back to the playoffs since 2016 last year. Plenty of positive changes have followed the Fever's unsuccessful series with the Sun from last fall.

The Fever have loaded the roster around Clark and are prepared to make a championship run during the 2025 WNBA season.

Indiana retained star Kelsey Mitchell and brought in a slew of talented players to fill out the starting lineup and bench. The Fever added WNBA legend DeWanna Bonner on a one-year contract. They also brought in Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson to upgrade the roster.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston now have all the help they'll need to push for a championship.

The WNBA certainly expects the Fever to be frisky. After all, they gave Indiana an almost exclusively primetime schedule during the regular season.

It will be exciting to see how the Fever perform on the court this season.

Indiana's first game tips off on Saturday afternoon against Chicago.