If you have to do rehab for a season-ending injury, why not live it up as Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is doing?

She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the location of her rehab. Cunningham shared a picture of her bikini-clad body poolside. “You are looking at where I'm making our trainers do rehab with me today hahahah,” she wrote.

👄👄👄 pic.twitter.com/2ggoGF2aDl — Sophie Elizabeth Cunningham (@sophie_cham2) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

At least it appears Cunningham is making the most of a bad situation. Rehab isn't fun, but it signals Cunningham being on the mend from her injury.

Fever star Sophie Cunningham's rehab from season-ending injury

Currently, Cunningham is rehabbing her injury. It occurred during the first half of the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. She went down holding her knee.

It was later confirmed to be a torn MCL injury. She would have surgery days later. This would put Cunningham on the shelf for the remainder of the 2025 season. Luckily, if rehab goes well, she should be back on the court in 2026.

The injury cut Cunningham's first season with the Fever short. She was traded from the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft, to the Fever in January 2025.

With Caitlin Clark missing several games with her own injuries, Cunningham has had to step up in her place. Now, the Fever will have to fill in the absence of Clark and Cunningham.

Before joining the Fever, Cunningham was a pivotal part of the Mercury. In 2022, she averaged a career-high 12.6 points per game after playing in 28 games. The following year, she played in 31 games, starting all of them, and averaged 111.3 points in 29 minutes per game.

In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. It is unknown where she will play in 2026.