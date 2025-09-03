Indiana Fever fans are desperate for clarity. They have listened to vague Caitlin Clark injury updates for two and a half months now. Since no concrete timeline was ever established, many were optimistic that the 2024 All-WNBA First-Team selection could return before the end of the regular season and help the squad enjoy a momentous playoffs run. Though, as more time passes, and the rhetoric remains similar, it is becoming harder for the public to stay upbeat.

When asked if Clark could return to action with just one week and four games remaining until the postseason begins, Fever head coach Stephanie White offered a response that sounds much like the one fans have heard over and over again. However, she did conclude her answer with a potentially crucial and telling remark.

“That's the hope, she's working as hard as she can to make sure she is coming back or capable of coming back,” the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year told reporters several hours before Tuesday's road game against the Phoenix Mercury, per the Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson. “Again, I think the long-term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing.”

Caitlin Clark has not done any practices with contact, Steph White said. On if she’s coming back in the regular season: “That's the hope … I think that the long term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing."https://t.co/jax7bAL3Vx pic.twitter.com/R1PNAz7TQC — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) September 2, 2025

Following the news that Clark is practicing again, albeit in non-contact capacity with Fever reserves, the door seems at least slightly open for a possible return before year's end. The problem is, though, there are not many opportunities left for the star guard to ramp up preparation and see if her lingering groin issue can withstand in-game competition.

White's decision to mention the words “long-term” and “health” in her response could imply that the organization is at least considering the prudent approach when it comes to Clark's playing status. Injury-plagued Indy (21-19) is clinging to one of the last two playoff spots, trying its best to ward off the Los Angeles Sparks — trail the Fever and Seattle Storm by one and a half games. Even if they enter the proceedings as the No. 7 seed, this squad does not look presently equipped to run the gauntlet.

This just might not be the Fever's year

Caitlin Clark has played in only 13 games in 2025 and may not be able to regain her top form before next season. She was already struggling when on the court, shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from behind the 3-point line. Many people will argue that a reset is needed. The 23-year-old is a relentless competitor, however.

Clark has watched Indiana push through so many devastating setbacks, with Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald all suffering season-ending injuries in August. She may want to tough it out and give everything she has for her teammates and fans. Ultimately, though, the Fever may not let her make that choice. They will monitor the 2024 Rookie of the Year's progress and see if she can take the next step in her recovery.

Stephanie White has previously said that she wants Clark to practice with contact a few times before playing in an actual game. Time is running out. Indy battles the Mercury (25-14) on Tuesday and then has a few days off before welcoming in the Chicago Sky (9-30) for a Friday night contest in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.