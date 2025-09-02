Just weeks after her season-ending injury, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is in a bikini with her knee brace and living life once again.

A video has surfaced of Cunningham lip-syncing and dancing to Reneé Rapp's “I Think I Like You Better When You're Gone” in a bikini.

Fever's Sophie Cunningham sends warning to the rest of the WNBA after injury

Luckily, it appears Cunningham is feeling good as she rehabs her injury. She took to her Instagram Stories to warn the rest of the league as she's on the mend.

She posted a selfie where she is playfully covering her mouth. “Starting to feel like me again,” she wrote over the picture, “so y'all better watch [the f**k] out.”

It sounds like Cunningham is coming for the rest of the league upon her return from injury. Cunningham was having one of the best years of her career, and now she will have to wait until 2026 to get back in action.

Her injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. During the first half of the game, Cunningham went down with an apparent knee injury. It was later revealed to be a torn MCL, meaning she would miss the rest of the season. However, she should be ready for the start of the 2026 WNBA season.

Before her injury, Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before her season-ending injury. She had to step up in Caitlin Clark's absence, who has had an injury-riddled season.

This was Cunningham's first season with the Fever. She spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. In her final season with the Mercury, Cunningham played in a career-high 40 games, starting 21, and averaged 8.4 points per game.

Cunningham's career with the Mercury ended after 182 games (82 starts). She averaged 7,7 points per game throughout her time in Phoenix.