The Indiana Fever is still without Caitlin Clark due to a quad injury. However, upon her return, she will embark on a journey that was first made by Sue Bird.

Clark is seeking to eclipse Bird's record of 3,234 career assists. However, Bird isn't getting her hopes up for logistical reasons on the latest episode of No Offseason: The Athletic Women's Basketball Show.

“These records have no chance,” she said. “They play way more games. This is where I don’t want to get caught up in the games played because it what it is. I don’t feel a way about it, records are meant to be broken. I think I played like 34 games the majority of my career. So they’re on the clock, they better break these things in like five years.”

That said, Bird praised Clark's skills as a playmaker and what enables her to stand out above others in that realm.

“Listen in order to be in this conversation you're not even bringing her name up unless she has incredible court vision, unless she has like um the type of vision where she's able to anticipate and read,” Bird said. “What I would add to that and what I think separates her right on top of again all the qualities that most great passers have is she has strength. Sometimes she's able to make passes not because she sees it, not because she's reading the defense, Yes those things exist, but that's not why she's able to make the pass. She's able to make the pass because she can actually get it there.”

Before the start of the season, Bird praised Clark's growth as a player. A growth that a similar trajectory can characterize.

Caitlin Clark follows in Sue Bird's path .

Beyond chasing records, Clark is very much on a similar path to that of Bird. She was a highly touted rookie in 2002 and faced high expectations coming out of UConn.

Along the way, Bird became the new face of the WNBA. She led the Seattle Storm to four WNBA championships and became one of the greatest point guards in history.

Clark came in with a high profile out of Iowa, as well as being the all-time NCAA scorer. She is expected to be the face of the Indiana Fever and the league.

Last year, Clark broke the record for most assists in a season her rookie year with 322. She also holds the record for the most assists in a game with 19.

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot is second in assists with 2,887 but is out for the season because of a torn ACL.