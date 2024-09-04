Caitlin Clark’s first season in the WNBA has taken the league by storm, and her case for MVP has grown stronger with each passing game. While seen as a lock for Rookie of the Year, Clark’s on-court dominance, multiple shattered records and ability to elevate the Indiana Fever into the playoffs have solidified her as a legitimate MVP contender.

From the start, Clark has exceeded lofty expectations. Through 33 games, she has averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, leading the league in assists. Her ability to distribute the ball and score with consistency has made her one of the most dangerous players in the WNBA, regardless of her rookie status. Clark broke the WNBA’s single-game assist record with 19 dimes on July 18 against. the Dallas Wings, further highlighting her impact on the game.

Caitlin Clark notches several WNBA records in rookie season

Clark has also shattered other notable WNBA rookie records. She set the all-time rookie record for three-pointers in a season, hitting her 86th three-pointer in the Fever’s game versus the Atlanta Dream, surpassing the previous record of 85 set by the Dream’s own Rhyne Howard in 2022. She also broke the WNBA rookie single-season assist record at 225 assists, and as of Sept. 2, has 276 assists, according to CBS Sport's Clark assist tracker. Currently, Clark leads the league in assists, averaging 8.4 per game, and is on pace to potentially break the all-time single-season assist record of 316 set by the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas last year.

It doesn’t stop there. Clark made history on July 6 when she became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. Clark tallied 19 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds in the Indiana Fever’s win over the New York Liberty. On Aug. 30, playing against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, Clark notched the single-season record for most games with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. A couple days later, on Sept. 1, Clark recorded her 12th double-double of the season, the most by a guard in a single season in WNBA history.

Other notable Clark records this season include:

• Clark became the first player in WNBA history to tally 25 points, 10-plus assists, five-plus rebounds, five-plus steals and make five 3-pointers in a single game against the Washington Mystics in July. She narrowly missed recording the second 5×5 in league history, falling just two blocks short. Candace Parker did it in 2008 – a season that saw Parker named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and WNBA MVP.

• Clark set the All-Star Game assist record with 10 assists, just one shy of Sue Bird's 2017 statline.

Caitlin Clark leads Indiana Fever back to postseason

However, Clark’s rookie season hasn’t just been about individual records — it’s also been about winning. The Fever, a team that had missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons, is now back in playoff contention. Clark's leadership and partnership with Kelsey Mitchell have been key to their success, with the duo combining for an average of 51.3 points per game during the Fever’s recent four-game winning streak. Clark’s ability to elevate her teammates and deliver in crucial moments has been pivotal in the Fever’s turnaround.

Beyond the stat sheets, Caitlin Clark’s influence has had a profound effect on WNBA viewership and attendance. The Fever, a team that previously struggled to fill seats, now boast the highest attendance figures in the league, averaging ) 16,979 fans across 14 home games, per Matt Johnson Sportsnaut. By comparison, in 2023, the Fever had the second-lowest home attendance in the league (4,067). The “Caitlin Clark effect” is even more pronounced on the road, where Fever games draw an average of 15,142 fans, which is 36% higher than the next highest team, via Nick Raffoul of Sportscasting. In fact, Clark and the Fever have accounted for an astonishing 33.5% of total WNBA attendance in 2024 in just 13 games as of June, with 609,000 fans attending games – and that was before the Olympic break.

Clark's popularity has also translated to increased TV ratings, with 14 of the 16 most-watched WNBA games featuring the Fever. Clark’s All-Star Game appearance also contributed to a significant ratings boost. Her 700,000 votes were the most of any player, demonstrating her wide-reaching popularity. With over a million viewers tuning into the 2024 All-Star Game, Clark’s presence helped make it one of the most-watched in WNBA history.

While established stars like A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart remain formidable MVP candidates, Clark’s combination of on-court brilliance, record-breaking performances as a rookie and impact on her team’s fortunes make her a serious contender. Her ability to lead the Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016, while simultaneously driving WNBA viewership and attendance to new heights, sets her apart in the MVP conversation. Few players in WNBA history have been able to impact the game and the league as a whole the way Clark has in her rookie year.