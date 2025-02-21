A'ja Wilson has been playing at a high level as one of the best players in the WNBA. When it comes to where she stands against NBA competition, she has her doubters, namely Jeff Teague.

Wilson took part in an interview with TIME. She appeared on the magazine's cover for “Women of the Year,” joining other female athletes who the publication honored for their achievements.

Reporter Lucy Feldman asked her about Teague's comments. He said on the Club 520 Podcast that she would not be able to beat any NBA player one-on-one, since she told the Knicks’ Josh Hart on his show that she thought she could beat him. Wilson said she meant no disrespect with what she said, instead explaining she was confident in her ability to do so.

“I said it in a way, to a great friend of mine, Josh Hart, in a sense of just a competitor, and I don't think Josh saw it in any disrespect; I could look anyone in the eye, and I'm like, Yeah, I'm gonna beat you, because that's the competitor in me. I have random little guys in my DMs, like, Oh my God, you are delusional for thinking that. Am I? OK, I could be a little delulu, but I'm still gonna believe in me,” A'ja Wilson said.

When Feldman asked her if she would ever do a Battle of the Sexes-type Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs game, Wilson made her stance clear.

“I don't really care for too much of that, because it's one of those situations where you’re damned if you do, damned if you don't. If you win, they're gonna have an excuse for it. If you lose, they're gonna be like, Duh, you look dumb for doing that. But if we do a little two-on-two, I do got my partner.”

How A'ja Wilson, Aces look going into 2025 season

A'ja Wilson showcases a highly competitive spirit, even as the supposed underdog against her male counterparts. Even if a former player like Jeff Teague has his doubts, Wilson will show she is more than capable of keeping up.

Wilson remains fully committed as leader of the Las Vegas Aces. She earned her third WNBA MVP Award last year, winning the first two in 2020 and 2022. Also surpassing 1,000 points in a season, she became the first WNBA player to achieve the feat.

Las Vegas went 27-13 in the regular season, good for second best record in the Western Conference. They couldn't complete the three-peat, losing in four games to the New York Liberty during the semifinals.

The Aces' 2025 season-opener will commence on May 17 against the New York Liberty at 3 p.m. ET.