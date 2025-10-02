Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier caused quite the stir in the WNBA this week when she ripped into league front office leadership during her exit interview. Collier’s words reverberated around the league with several of her peers coming to her defense and co-signing her statement. One of the latest WNBA stars to stand alongside Collier was Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

Following the Aces’ WNBA Semifinal series win against the Indiana Fever, A’ja Wilson affirmed her support for Napheesa Collier, as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“We are always going to stand on business when it comes to just voicing our opinions and what we believe in, 10 toes down. . .Whether it’s a whisper or a shout, I’m gonna always do that,” Wilson said. “There are many other talks that we need to have. But I’m never going to back down from using my voice and making sure that it’s heard – not just for me, but for the W and the generations to come.”

Presently, WNBA players are in the midst of contentious negotiations with the league regarding a new CBA. The players made the decision to opt out of the current CBA, and are hoping to receive a more favorable proposal considering the increased revenue the league has brought in, in the wake of new media rights deals.

Article Continues Below

What began as a scathing criticism of the league’s officiating from Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, resulting in Reeve earning a one-game suspension, has spiraled into a larger debate revolving around the CBA talks.

Several fellow players have come to the defense of Collier, with Wilson being among the latest. Following Collier’s comments, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement of her own expressing disappointment for Collier’s characterization of league leadership.

The league and the players have until the end of the month, Oct. 31 to be exact, to come to an agreement on a new CBA. The chances of that happening appear to be highly unlikely.