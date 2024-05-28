The Minnesota Lynx have made an impressive start to the WNBA season, boasting a 4-1 record and establishing themselves as one of the hottest teams in the league. The early success can be largely attributed to the standout performance of Napheesa Collier, who has returned from injury to make an early season impact with Minnesota. In just two starts this season, Collier is averaging 16 points, five rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Following the Lynx’s 92-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream Sunday, head coach Cheryl Reeve didn’t mince words regarding Collier’s potential this season.

“Everybody knows, including players in the league, that Phee, her MVP season is coming. As to this point of the season, she is the MVP of the season,” Reeve said, as reported by Jeff Wald of Fox 9. “We know that’s what’s next, and what’s it mean for our franchise? It means we can reach great heights.”

Collier was the No. 6 pick by the Lynx in first round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Some of her accolades include Rookie of the Year and 3x WNBA All-Star (2019, 2021 and 2013). She was also named the Associated Press’ and ESPNW’s Rookie of the Year in her debut season.

Napheesa Collier and Lynx are off to a hot start

Article Continues Below

Reeve’s confidence in Collier is not misplaced. Coming off a season where she represented Team USA, Collier has returned with renewed determination. Her performance thus far has not only helped the Lynx exceed early expectations this season but also positioned her as a frontrunner in the MVP race. This is a huge development for a franchise that has undergone considerable changes in recent years.

The Lynx, who have won four WNBA titles under Reeve, have not won a playoff series since 2021. The team’s last championship came in 2017, and since then, they have seen the retirement of key players such as Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles. Despite these departures, Reeve believes that the Lynx are entering a new era, led by Collier.

“We don’t believe the experts, we’ve never felt like we were going to be a bad team. They see it in each other. We laughed about it. I guess when you move on from a dynasty era, and we don’t have the same names, then there’s just not the same respect given,” Reeve said. “I don’t know if they don’t believe in the coach, we don’t have a problem. It’s other people that don’t know what they’re doing.”

Currently, the Lynx sit second in the WNBA standings, trailing only the undefeated Connecticut Sun. Their strong start has been a pleasant surprise to many, considering the team’s significant roster changes and the skepticism from various experts. Reeve’s leadership and Collier’s performance have been pivotal in this early success.

The Lynx will look to continue their winning streak as they prepare to face the Las Vegas Aces at Target Center Wednesday. This game will be another opportunity for Collier to solidify her MVP candidacy and for the Lynx to prove that they are serious contenders this season.