With the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals, Alyssa Thomas has been the talk of the team. In her first season, she helped the franchise reach its first Finals since 2021. Coincidentally, Diana Taurasi took the team to its last appearance.

Both have been consistent competitors and two of the best when both were playing. The trash-talk stories only continue to highlight Phoenix with Thomas joining the team and replacing Taurasi.

However, when the Mercury traded for Thomas, it had nothing to do with trying to emulate what the WNBA's greatest player of all time has done. Rather, it's to continue her own legacy.

“I don't think anybody can feel the shoes with Diana and what she's done for this game, and let alone this franchise,” Thomas said via Desert Wave Media Co on Tuesday. “For me, just to do half of what she does, it would be an honor for me.

“I just wanted to come in and be myself. I was ready for a new opportunity, and I knew it was time for a change. For me, it was just about coming in, being myself, and trying to win at the same level.”

Alyssa Thomas has left her mark with the Mercury

Not many can do what “the engine” has done since entering the league, let alone in one season. In just one season, a handful of WNBA records were shattered.

For instance, Thomas broke the Mercury's assist record for a single game. Actually, she tied it three times with 15 assists before finally reaching that 16th assist in the season.

Furthermore, the triple-double margin continued to widen with every game. At times, it didn't feel very interesting because of the frequency of the triple-doubles.

Still, Thomas has twice as many triple-doubles in the 2025 season as the next closest player has in their career. That alone speaks volumes about the overall impact.

Now, the Mercury continue to be laser focused on the WNBA Finals. They trail 2-0 against the Las Vegas Aces, but will host the next two games at home.

That alone could be the difference maker. While she's at it, Thomas could continue to leave her mark with the franchise if they go all the way and secure a fourth championship.