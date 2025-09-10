The Phoenix Mercury hosted the Los Angeles Sparks at PHX Arena on Tuesday, and Alyssa Thomas did not waste any time going to work.

Thomas knew that the Sparks would come out firing since they were desperately trying to get the win to stay in contention for a spot in the playoffs. She knew she had to set the tone early.

But after trailing in the first quarter, Los Angeles regrouped and displayed the sense of urgency to take a one-point lead at halftime, 45-44, despite Thomas' all-around play for the Mercury.

The nip-and-tuck battle continued in the third period, with Thomas still making her presence known on both ends. When she checked out with 3:51 left in the said quarter, she already tallied a triple-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

“Another triple-double for Alyssa Thomas, and this crowd is rocking! She's smiling as she checks out,” reported ClutchPoints' Hayden Cilley.

In the process, she also set a new WNBA record for the quickest triple-double.

“Also, Alyssa Thomas has surpassed Jessica Shepard with the fastest triple-double in WNBA history. Thomas's was at 21 minutes and 52 seconds, and Shepard's was 21 minutes and 57 seconds,” added Cilley.

Shepard set the previous record in August, tallying 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Minnesota Lynx's win over the Indiana Fever, 95-90. She also did it in just three quarters.

The Mercury, however, lost to the Sparks, 88-83. Dearica Hamby led the charge with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Curiously, the 33-year-old Thomas was benched in the fourth quarter even though it was also an important game for them since they still had the chance to get a higher seed in the playoffs. Phoenix is currently in fourth place with a 27-16 record.

The Mercury will face the Dallas Wings on Thursday for their final assignment of the regular season.

It has been an MVP-type campaign for Thomas, who recently broke her WNBA record for most triple-doubles in a season. She now has eight.