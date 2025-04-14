A remarkable collegiate career for Hailey Van Lith has come to a close. After Van Lith committed to the 2025 WNBA Draft, her stock continued to rise. However, before the draft kicked off on Monday, her dad left her a heartfelt voice message.

“After your name is called Monday night, continue to be the best version of yourself you can be,” her dad said.

The message comes at a crucial point in Van Lith's life. She has worked tirelessly to reach this goal. Also, her journey hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows.

After Van Lith left LSU women's basketball, some thought that her dreams of being in the WNBA were over. Not to mention, it was a bad fit with Angel Reese and head coach Kim Mulkey.

Fast forward to the 2024 offseason and she committed to TCU basketball.

That was likely the best course of action, and it certainly was. For instance, Van Lith helped TCU basketball reach its first Sweet 16 in the men's and women's program history.

Furthermore, she received countless praise from her head coach, Mark Campbell, along with her teammates.

Also, her vulnerability has opened the door for a multitude of conversations across all of sports.

Hailey Van Lith is ready for life inside the WNBA

The WNBA used to be a league of 144 players. Now, it has grown to 156, thanks to the addition of the Golden State Valkyries. As a result, there are more opportunities for players to shine.

In Van Lith's collegiate career, she was a star. Now in the WNBA, she can emulate some of that success, or even all of it.

While some have questioned her size, she wouldn't be the first smaller guard. For instance, Skylar Diggins-Smith is 5'9 and has excelled in the WNBA.

Even with her size, she ended up being selected to the All-WNBA first team in 2022. Can Van Lith replicate that feat? It's unknown but it could be a possibility.

It's at least an inspiration for her that she can sign in the league.

Regardless of her stature, she has proven to be an elite player. For starters, she is a queen at 3×3 for the Women's National Team. She's racked up countless Gold Medals, even while being in high school.

At the end of the day, dreams could come true on Monday, and Van Lith's biggest support will not be surprised. He will have known all along that his daughter will achieve her dream.