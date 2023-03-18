New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said earlier this season that he needed to get to a New York Rangers game to see Patrick Kane — and he followed through on that on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old attended his first Rangers game of the season at Madison Square Garden, watching the boys in blue defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. Although Kane was held scoreless in the game, New York got a big win against its Metropolitan Division rivals.

JB is a man of his word @NYRangers 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lZLkBi1WPG — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 17, 2023

GO NEW YORK GO NEW YORK GO@jalenbrunson1 x #NoQuitInNY pic.twitter.com/VVlT2LjZLP — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 16, 2023

Brunson watched the win in style, rocking a home No. 88 Kane jersey for the festivities. It isn’t the first time Brunson has sported the three-time Stanley Cup champions’ jersey; he was wearing one during player walk-ins before a Knicks game in early March.

The two met up in the locker room after the game, with Kane signing Brunson’s jersey and joking that he would wear his fellow New Yorkers’ jersey over his suit next game, per NHL.com.

See you at a @nyknicks game soon, Jalen. 😏 pic.twitter.com/f1LYtoBwbj — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 17, 2023

Patrick Kane was dealt to the Rangers at the NHL Trade Deadline, and the team has been surging since, winning six of its last nine games and putting the rest of the league on notice.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have also been excellent this season, compiling a 41-30 record to sit in 5th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

It’s been a strong season for New York fans of both the Rangers and Knicks, and with the postseason looming, fans will be hoping that Kane and Brunson can lead their respective teams to deep playoff runs ins 2023.