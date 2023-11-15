Mary Earps voiced her disappointment that Spain's "incredible" Women's World Cup victory has been overshadowed by the Luis Rubiales' kiss

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has voiced her disappointment that Spain's “incredible” Women's World Cup victory has been overshadowed by the Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso kissing scandal, reported by GOAL. Despite Earps putting up a stellar performance, saving a second-half penalty, Spain secured a 1-0 victory over the Lionesses in the World Cup final in August. However, the celebratory moment turned sour when then-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissed star striker Hermoso during the trophy presentation, diverting attention away from Spain's achievement.

The aftermath saw Rubiales forced to resign three weeks later due to widespread condemnation, and manager Jorge Vilda was sacked. Charges were pressed against Hermoso and the Spanish prosecutor. In September, Spain's players threatened to boycott the national team unless substantial changes were made to the women's football setup.

Reflecting on the situation, Earps shared her perspective with GQ, saying, “They've [Spanish players] managed to voice their concerns in a really thorough way, which is fantastic. But ultimately, it's come off the back of a situation where they've won the World Cup, and everybody just seems to be talking about the controversy that surrounded it, which is such a shame. I'd rather shine a light on what an incredible team they are and what incredible football they play.”

Looking ahead, Mary Earps and her Manchester United teammates are gearing up for the first Manchester derby of the WSL season against Manchester City. A victory at Old Trafford would propel United five points clear of their local rivals and maintain pressure on league leaders Chelsea.