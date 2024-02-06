A crew member on the MCU's Wonder Man set has died.

Deadline reported that a rigger working on the MCU project fell off of the rafters on February 6. This occurred while cameras were not rolling on the upcoming series.

In fact, the production isn't supposed to commence until next month, Deadline reports. This was due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes which caused a delay in the series' shoot.

A spokesperson for Marvel gave a statement on the death. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” they said.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will lead the Wonder Man series. He plays Simon Williams, who in the comics is a competitor of Tony Stark's. The character eventually joins the adventures after working with Baron Zemo. Ben Kingsley will also return to the MCU series, reprising his role of Trevor Slattery. Demetrius Grosse, Josh Gad, and Ed Harris were also cast in the series.

This won't be his first venture in the comic book movie game. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II previously played David Kane/Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Daniel Destin Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is developing the series with Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man is one of the many forthcoming Disney+ MCU series. They are fresh off of the release of Echo, which was released under the Marvel Spotlight banner like Wonder Man will be. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again are just a few of the series also in development.