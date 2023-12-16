Timothée Chalamet gives a great performance as young version of lead character in Wonka

In a dazzling box office debut, Warner Bros.' “Wonka” has proven to be a golden ticket, raking in an impressive $14.4 million on its opening day, including Friday and preview screenings. The musical prequel, inspired by Roald Dahl's iconic character, played across 4,203 locations and is benefiting from premium large format auditoriums, including Imax, where audiences are enjoying a cinematic feast, Deadline reports.

Despite initial projections of a $35 million debut, “Wonka” has exceeded expectations and is on track to secure an even more promising $37 million to $38 million opening weekend. Some industry estimates even suggest a potential $40 million debut for the film, marking a solid start for a production with a hefty $125 million budget.

Notably, “Wonka” has received an A- CinemaScore, reflecting the positive response from audiences, particularly in the mid-December, pre-Christmas family movie landscape. Demographic insights reveal that the film resonates well with its audience, with female viewers under 18 awarding it an A+, and those under 25 giving it an A grade.

The success of “Wonka” is particularly noteworthy considering the challenges faced by the musical genre post-Covid. The studio strategically avoided marketing the film as a musical in trailers, acknowledging that test-audience focus groups often harbor a dislike for musicals. By presenting “Wonka” differently and allowing audiences to discover its musical elements organically, the studio has managed to draw in viewers and secure a strong start.

Directed by Paul King, known for his work on the beloved “Paddington” films, “Wonka” features an impressive cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and the CG-compressed Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa. As the film continues to enchant audiences, it's poised for a successful run during the holiday season, adding a sprinkle of joy to the box office landscape.