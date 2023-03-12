Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

It’s a North American showdown as Mexico battles the USA. We’re talking baseball today as we share our World Baseball Classic odds series, make a Mexico-USA prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Mexico fell to Colombia 5-4 on Saturday in extra innings. Initially, pitcher Julio Urias got the first 12 batters out. But things unraveled after three extra-base hits from Colombia. Ultimately, Colombia swung the game in their favor after Reynald Rodriguez smushed a two-run home run to deep left field in the fifth inning to put the Colombians up 3-1. But Randy Arozarena lined a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom half to tie the game up. Unfortunately, Mexico surrendered the go-ahead run in extra innings on an error. And Mexico struck out with the game-tying run on third to end the game.

The USA defeated Great Britain 6-2 in the opening match. Initially, they allowed a solo home run on the first pitch when Trayce Thompson socked the first pitch from Adam Wainwright to deep left, giving the Brits a 1-0 lead. But the Americans bounced back in the third inning when Nolan Arenado drove in Paul Goldschmidt with an RBI single to tie the game. Then, Kyle Tucker gave the US the lead with a two-out RBI single. The Americans rewound it back to 1776 when Kyle Schwarber pummeled a three-run bomb to right field to give the US the cushion they needed to put the game away.

Mexico is 2-1 against the USA in their World Baseball Classic history. Memorably, the best game these two played occurred in 2006. In that game, the US featured a team that included Roger Clemens on the mound and Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., and Chipper Jones in the lineup. But the Mexicans held serve when Oliver Perez tossed three scoreless innings. Likewise, Jorge Cantu drove home two runs against Clemens to give Mexico the boost they needed in an eventual 2-1 victory. Who will win this year’s showdown?

Here are the WBC odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 WBC Odds: Mexico-USA Odds

Mexico: +1.5 (+150)

USA: -1.5 (-175)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Mexico vs. USA

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: MLB

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why Mexico Could Cover The Spread

Mexico played well enough to hang with Colombia. However, it was not enough to win. Arozarena did his part, going 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, and a walk. Meanwhile, Alex Verdugo went 1 for 5 with an RBI. But Rowdy Tellez struggled, going 0 for 5 and leaving four runners on base. Additionally, Isaac Paredes went 1 for 5 with two strikeouts. Joey Meneses went 2 for 5 with a strikeout. Consequently, the hitters left a few runners on the basepaths, and it was not enough to generate a victory.

Urias went five innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts. Unfortunately, that home run proved costly as it kept Mexico chasing the entire game. The bullpen also allowed two earned runs on two hits. Mexico will start Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels today.

Mexico will cover the spread if they can get three good innings out of Sandoval. Then, the hitters must drive the runners home.

Why USA Could Cover The Spread

The Americans won but did not destroy the Brits like many believed. Ultimately, there were a few whiffs in the lineup. Schwarber went 1 for 5 but his home run produced the most runs. Also, Arenado went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two walks. But Mookie Betts went 1 for 5 and left two runners on. Also, Goldschmidt went 1 for 3 but scored three times. Mike Trout went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and left two runners on the basepaths. Meanwhile, Trea Turner went 1 for 5 while leaving five runners on.

Wainwright tossed four innings while allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts. Consequently, the lone mistake he made was the home run. The bullpen finished strong by allowing one earned run on five innings of work. Today, Nick Martinez gets the start for the Americans.

The USA will cover the spread if Martinez gives them a few good innings. Then, the bats must awaken and pummel the baseball out of the yard.

Final Mexico-USA Prediction & Pick

Yesterday’s games felt like both teams were dipping their feet into the sand. Unfortunately, it did not work out for Mexico while the USA underwhelmed in a victory over an inexperienced British team. The spread is closer for this one. However, the Americans are good enough to win by two. Expect a better performance from the USA in this showdown.

Final Mexico-USA Prediction & Pick: USA: -1.5 (-175)