By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Argentina-France World Cup Final will kick off early on Sunday morning, and we’re excited to make prop picks, bets, and predictions on the best props available. France is back in the final as many predicted they would be. Despite having some key injuries, France dominated the tournament and will face Lionel Messi and Argentina for all the glory. Be sure to check out our World Cup odds series for more on the match.

This entire tournament has been one for the ages. It’s disappointing that it’s coming to an end this weekend but not after stunning the world with upsets, hat tricks, and even a Cinderella story. Morocco fell to France in the semifinals after winning their group and upsetting many teams along the way. They will face Croatia on Saturday. Croatia almost forced a 2018 rematch but fell to Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals as well.

Argentina and France have a ton of talent on their squads. Betting on the outcome of this match will not be easy, so I will provide some sweet World Cup prop bet predictions that could benefit you throughout the match this Sunday.

Here are the World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Moneyline: Draw (+195)

This prop bet is clearly for regulation time. These two squads are as good as it gets as the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the world, respectfully. We did not see extra time forced during the semifinals but we did see it twice in the quarterfinals and Argentina was a part of it when the Netherlands stunned them with two late goals. I expect this match to head into extra time as the winner could be decided during those 30 minutes.

Correct Score: 1-1 (+460); 2-2 (+1600)

Adding on to the draw, if these two teams are to force extra time, the score will likely be either a 1-1 or a 2-2 match. I expect goals to be scored. Predicting a correct score is never easy but when you have two of the top four teams in the world going at it, you know it will be tight.

Prediction: 1-1 (+460)

Anytime Goal Scorer:

Lionel Messi: +185

Kylian Mbappe: +200

Oliver Giroud: +300

Julian Alvarez: +340

I like the odds for all four of these goal-scoring threats. Messi and Alvarez have a combined nine of the 12 goals scored for Argentina this tournament. As for France, Mbappe and Giroud have nine of their 13 goals scored so far. I notice a firm pattern between these four and a small wager on all will benefit you. Note: This is for regulation time only.

Prediction: Lionel Messi (+185)

World Cup Bonus Prop Picks:

Each Team To Have 1+ Corners In Each Half (-160)

Each Team +1 Shot(s) On Target Each Half (-120)

Each Team +2 Shots On Target Each Half (+650)

Either Lionel Messi Or Kylian Mbappe To Score (-135)

Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe To Combine For 1 Or More Assists (+170)

Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe To Combine For 2 Or More Shots On Target (-350)

Messi and Mbappe are the two to watch for this game. This will be the last time Messi participates in a World Cup and you know he wants to go out with a bang. Messi is still the top footballer in the world and his PSG teammate Mbappe could take those reigns soon. Expect both to possess the ball as frequently as they can in order to give their teams the best chance to score.

Argentina will do whatever is possible to make sure that Messi scores a goal. You might as well be a part of the history also.