By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Round of 16 is here, and upstart Morocco will clash with Spain to see who advances to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Morocco-Spain prediction and pick.

Morocco is in the Round of 16 after playing to a scoreless draw with Croatia, defeating Belgium 2-0 and Canada 2-1 in the group stage. Now, they look to make an impact and pull off the upset of the century.

Morocco is making their second appearance ever in the Round of 16. Significantly, the last time they made it to this round was in 198 when they lost 1-0 to West Germany. Morocco played Spain the 2018 FIFA World Cup, playing to a 2-2 draw with the Spaniards. Now, they look to seal the victory this time around.

Spain took an interesting route to get to the knockout stage. First, they destroyed Costa Rica 7-1. They then played to a 1-1 draw with Germany. Finally, they fell 2-1 to Japan in the final match of the group stage. It makes many question which Spanish squad will show up.

Spain has played in the Round of 16 seven times, winning the World Cup once in 2010. Significantly, they fell in the Round of 16 to Russia four years ago. Spain has advanced past the Round of 16 four times in seven apperances. However, they have won the title one time. Will this be the year they earn their second championship?

Here are the Morocco-Spain World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Morocco-Spain Odds

Morocco: +350

Spain: -410

Over 2.5 Goals: +132

Under 2.5 Goals: -162

Why MoroccoWill Beat Spain

Morocco is a true underdog story. Ultimately, they advanced past the group stage on grit and determination. They played exceptionally well and managed to capture the hearts of many people through their brilliant execution. Substantially, they have produced on both sides of the ball, and scored in opportune moments.

Youseff En-Nesyri has one goal with 39 passes. Additionally, Hakim Ziyech has one goal, one assist, four shots and 90 passes throughout the first three games. Sofiane Boyfal has two shots with 56 passes. Likewise, Zakaria Aboukdal has one goal on one shot with seven passes.

The midfielders are mainly three exceptional players. Moreover, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, and Abdelhamid Sabiri have demonstrated exceptional value through their crisp play and strategy. Amrabat has 133 passes, while Ounahi has one shot with 91 passes. Meanwhile, Sabiri has one goal and one assist with 41 passes.

The defense has contributed largely to the strong effort. Consequently, their play has resulted in one goal allowed over three games. Romain Saiss has one goal but has also contributed with five tackles and 19 clears. Likewise, Noussair Mazaour has 10 tackles and nine clears. Nayef Aguerd has three tackles and eight clears, while Achraf Hakimi has one assist with 13 tackles and two clears. Significantly, the exceptional play of the defense has prevented goalkeeper Bono from needing to make many saves. Bono has stopped the only shot that went directly at him. However, he must prepare for many more shots, as Spain has a dangerous squad that can attack from all angles.

Morocco will beat Spain if they can attack early and often, while preventing Spain from dominating possession time.

Why Spain Will Beat Morocco



The Spanish national team is looking to win their second World Cup championship. Additionally, they continue their tour with a squad that is capable of scoring at any time.

Dani Olmo has one goal and one assist with eight shots on 152 passes. Likewise, Morata has three goals and one assist on six shots with 32 passes. These two are the forwards that lifted Spain to the knockout stage. Conversely, they had some support from the midfielders and their smooth passes. Sergio Busquets has one shot and 213 passes. Meanwhile, Pedri has 283 passes. The offense scores while the defense defends, and the Spanish defense played well in the group stage.

Rodri had 461 passes and was constantly on the chase, not allowing anyone to gain separation. Additionally, Pau Torres had two clears and was in the face of every attacker. Alex Balde has five tackles and one clear. Likewise, goalkeeper Unai Simon made four saves over three starts.

Spain will beat Morocco if they execute in the manner they did against Costa Rica. Consequently, their play must improve if they are to avoid a letdown.

Final Morocco-Spain Prediction & Pick

It is offense versus defense in this battle. Ultimately, Spain is a heavy favorite because of their lethal weapons on the offensive side of the ball. It is a good bet to pick them, but there will also be multiple goals. Spain may struggle initially but will adjust and finish off Morocco.

Final Morocco-Spain Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 Goals: +132