Are there wrestlers you want to play as but aren’t available as part of the WWE 2K23 roster? Have no fear, because Creation Suite is here.

Today, Visual Concepts revealed the improvements they’ve made to WWE 2K23’s Creation Suite, the feature that lets the WWE 2K community create any wrestler they like on the game. This year, Visual Concepts introduced a few significant changes to the Creation Suite. These are:

600 new parts for Create-A-Superstar

for Create-A-Superstar Dozens of new stage parts and props for Create-An-Arena

for Create-An-Arena Online Functionality for Create-An-Arena arenas

for Create-An-Arena arenas Advanced Customizations for Create-An-Entrance

for Create-An-Entrance Direct Import of Create-A-Superstar in Universe Mode

Of course, some of these additions can be contested as mere reintroductions, especially since features like advanced customizations for Create-An-Entrance have been present in previous versions and were just oddly missing in WWE 2K22.

The hundreds of new parts should help the community fill in the glaring omissions in the game’s roster, and add even more wrestlers to their creation suite that would probably never make it to a WWE game. Still, it would have been better if Visual Concepts never removed any previously-included wrestlers (like Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Mr. Perfect) from any previous iterations, just to save us the hassle.

Meanwhile, there is still one major issue from last year’s Creation Suite that Visual Concepts admits carries over to this year’s version of the game. It’s the fact that Create-A-Superstar, Create-An-Arena, and Create-An-Entrance all still have point limits. Visual Concepts says that this is mostly for resource management and making sure that the game will always be stable to play, but we all know that WWE 2K22 was buggy regardless of how well-decorated your arenas or superstars were in that game. But still, it might be wise not to go all out on your Creations, at least not in WWE 2K23.