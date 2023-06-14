WWE 2K23 DLC Race to NXT Pack, the third of five, has finally arrived. Featuring the arrival of the legendary Harley Race, as well as NXT up-and-comers Ivy Nile, Tony D'Angelo, Wendy Choo, and Trick Williams, here is all of the information you need to know about the WWE 2K23 DLC Race to NXT Pack, including its release date, price, and details.

WWE 2K23 DLC Race to NXT Pack Release Date: June 14, 2023

It's a Pretty Sweet day to play #WWE2K23! 🍭

— #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) May 17, 2023

WWE 2K23 DLC Race to NXT Pack arrived on all consoles the game is available on June 14, 2023, shortly after the release of the game's 1.12 update. This update introduced almost fifty different new moves, including combo moves that transition from one to another.

This new DLC adds five new playable characters. These are:

Harley Race – 87 OVR, Technician, Heavyweight Ivy Nile – 74 OVR, Powerhouse, Cruiserweight Wendy Choo – 77 OVR, Striker, Cruiserweight Tony D'Angelo – 79 OVR, Technician, Heavyweight Trick Williams – 73 OVR, Striker, Cruiserweight

There will be two more DLC coming in the next few months, adding another 10 playable wrestlers in the game. For a full list of available playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23, check out our article on the WWE 2K23 roster. All five DLCs are included in the game's more premium versions, or as part of the $39.99 Season Pass, which will net players a wrestler for $1.6 each. Players can also opt to purchase the DLC packs individually, like the Race to NXT Pack, for $9.99 each, or roughly $2 per wrestler. Getting the Season Pass essentially gets you one free DLC pack, but in the case you're fine with not getting at least two of the DLC packs and aren't that interested in the bonuses that come with the Season Pass like the accelerators, then purchasing individual DLC packs would be the much smarter choice.

WWE 2K22 was released on March 17, 2023, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game scored a 9/10 in our review.