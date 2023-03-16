This year’s WWE 2K23 MyRISE game mode will feature two storylines, with each MyRise having its own unlockables list to complete and this list will be focusing on The Lock Mode. The 2K23 MyRise mode have two storylines where your Create-A-Character will progress as the main story of the game. Men will participate in The Lock, while women will participate in The Legacy.

Both game modes offer some similar unlockables such as alternate versions of your favourite wrestlers, and unique arenas. There are however some unlockables only exclusive to its own so if you want to complete everything, you must play both game modes to unlock them. Once you have unlocked them in MyRise you will also be able to use them in other modes as playable content.

The Lock storyline of WWE 2K23 MyRISE will have the player enter WWE as a top draft, having high expectations as he enters the company. There will ofcourse be massive hype as you will be sought out by not only the fans but rivals as well. This game mode is exclusive for men wrestlers.

In the process of progressing the story, you will be able to unlock WWE superstars and legends, as well as arenas, that you can play with in other game modes. Here is a list of all the unlockables when completing the WWE 2K23 MyRise The Lock game mode.

WWE 2K23 Unlockable Superstars & Legends

UNLOCKABLE CHARACTERS UNLOCK 1 Jean-Paul Levesque MyRISE Mode 2 Ezekiel Offer help to John Cena on social media, then complete “Showcase of the Immortals” in MyRise: The Lock

Ezekiel can only be unlocked in the MyRise The Lock mode and make sure to accept the task on social media of helping John Cena.

WWE 2K23 Unlockable Arenas

UNLOCKABLE ARENAS UNLOCK 1 WWE Live Event Arena (House Show) MyRISE 2 High School Gym – BCW MyRISE 3 Motion Capture Studio MyRISE 4 Club U.K. MyRISE 5 Japan Dome MyRISE 6 Japan Hall MyRISE 7 Mexico Plaza MyRISE 8 SummerSlam – MyRise MyRISE 9 WarGames – MyRise MyRISE

There are more superstars and arenas to unlock by playing different game modes, especially Showcase Mode and MyRise The Legacy mode. You can also buy certain unlockables in the game store especially legendary superstars you want to play as.

