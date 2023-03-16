This year’s WWE 2K23 MyRISE game mode will feature two storylines, with each MyRise having its own unlockables list to complete and this list will be focusing on The Legacy Mode. The 2K23 MyRise mode have two storylines where your Create-A-Character will progress as the main story of the game. Men will participate in The Lock, while women will participate in The Legacy.

Both game modes offer some similar unlockables such as alternate versions of your favourite wrestlers, and unique arenas. There are however some unlockables only exclusive to its own so if you want to complete everything, you must play both game modes to unlock them. Once you have unlocked them in MyRise you will also be able to use them in other modes as playable content.

The Legacy storyline of WWE 2K23 MyRISE will have the player start a career as a next-generational wrestler of a legendary great aunt who’s looked up on in the locker room. You are off to prove yourself that you are not just a pity hire or just because of your connections. Again, this game mode is exclusive for women wrestlers since you are following the footsteps of a generational women wrestler.

In the process of progressing the story, you will be able to unlock WWE superstars and legends, as well as arenas, that you can play with in other game modes. Here is a list of all the unlockables when completing the WWE 2K23 MyRise Legacy game mode.

WWE 2K23 Unlockable Superstars & Legends

UNLOCKABLE CHARACTERS UNLOCK 1 Jean-Paul Levesque MyRISE Mode 2 Mighty Molly MyRISE Mode “The Legacy” 3 Molly Holly MyRISE Mode “The Legacy” 4 Molly Holly ’02 MyRISE Mode “The Legacy”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Molly is an integral part of the story so it’s only fitting to unlock all her personas after finishing the game mode.

WWE 2K23 Unlockable Arenas

UNLOCKABLE ARENAS UNLOCK 1 Raw 2002 MyRISE (The Legacy) 2 WWE Live Event Arena (House Show) MyRISE 3 High School Gym – BCW MyRISE 4 Motion Capture Studio MyRISE 5 Club U.K. MyRISE 6 Japan Dome MyRISE 7 Japan Hall MyRISE 8 Mexico Plaza MyRISE 9 SummerSlam – MyRise MyRISE 10 WarGames – MyRise MyRISE

There are more superstars and arenas to unlock by playing different game modes, especially Showcase Mode and MyRise The Lock mode. You can also buy certain unlockables in the game store especially legendary superstars you want to play as.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.