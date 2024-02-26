If there's any WWE outsider who knows the innerworkings of the mind of Cody Rhodes, it's Arn Anderson.
One of the most prestigious performers in professional wrestling history, with a spot in the Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair highlighting his in-ring career and even more experience backstage as a producer on his resume, Anderson had the honor of managing Rhodes in AEW during the back-half of his run as an EVP, where he helped to navigate the ups and downs of being the promotion's biggest heel and/or least popular babyface, depending on your perception.
Though Anderson now finds himself on the outside of Rhodes' career, that doesn't mean he isn't still invested in seeing his former client win the big one in WWE, as he explained on his ARN podcast.
“I certainly hope so,” Arn Anderson said of Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Championship. “That's all I can say beyond reproach, is I certainly hope so.”
Discussing the prospects of how he'd like to see Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Anderson laid out the groundwork for a Fatal Fourway that feels very much in line with something Dusty Rhodes would have drawn up back in the day.
“Well, I'll bounce one off of you. If you want to make it interesting, Fatal Fourway. Winner Take All. Consolidate the two titles. I go back to the Fatal Fourway. Now you have that consolidation, the winner consolidates the championships and you only have one. Each time, if you have that going in, think about this and build in the match. Every time Roman gets covered by somebody. There's a mad scramble to make a save. Every time Seth gets covered by somebody, there's a mad scramble to make a save so they're having to save each other because they can lose their championship without losing the fall,” Arn Anderson suggested.
“I mean, that's one you could go 30 minutes. I mean, again, that's just a thought but it shouldn't be anything backhanded or off the wall when Cody. If he's going to fulfill his dream, he needs to do it with his finish, 1-2-3, and if I'm the other guy that gets beat, I want to get beat, not by a roll-up with a handful of tights. I want to get beat by your best stuff. What is your best move? That's what you're going to beat me with. Not something, crossbody, roll through, handful of tights. That don't work. I want to see it and know that's it. I want to hear, ‘1-2-3,' new champion.”
While some fans may scoff at the idea of unifying the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship less than a year into the latter belt's existence, as Reigns' unwillingness to defend his titles for two years left more than a few fans shellshocked, if the goal is to protect the “Tribal Chief” and enter him into a feud with The Rock or even Rollins moving forward, then a multi-man match could allow the promotion to have their cake and eat it too.
Arn Anderson explains what held back Dolph Ziggler in WWE.
Elsewhere on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the evolution of Nic Nemeth, who used to work for WWE as Dolph Ziggler.
Though Anderson hasn't worked with Nemeth in some time, he believes the former “Showoff” has everything one could need to be a very successful professional wrestler, with the biggest issue at the end of his WWE career having more to do with a lack of viable challengers than any issues with his in-ring work.
“I'm a big fan. First and foremost, he knows the most important thing and the biggest responsibility of every performer that steps through those ropes. Number one, get the match over. If you get the match over, you're ahead of the game. Then depending on the outcome and results and hopes for results, you have the responsibility of getting your opponent over and yourself. So Dolph had that quality. He knew what his job was at night and he could go out and he could cater to a guy's strengths, cater to his weaknesses as far as saying, ‘Let's not do that.' Longevity, he was a guy that didn't get hurt very much, very durable, and brother, he would go out, and the excitement that he brought to a match was, I thought, exceptional. I'm a big Dolph Ziggler fan,” Arn Anderson explained via Fightful.
“The only thing he was missing was the right guy pulling for him. When you have all the talents that he has, and there's something missing, you may look to see who went to bat for him and who didn't go. Sometimes that can work for you, or against you, and I'll leave it at that.”
Outside of a weird program with Austin Theory that ultimately went nowhere and a return to NXT to mix it up with Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker surrounding the NXT Championship, Nemeth really didn't have much in the way of feuds during his final five or so years in WWE. Had he been pushed like a staple of the mid-card title scene, maybe Nemeth would still be a member of the WWE Universe today, but in the end, considering his immediate success in New Japan Pro Wrestling as the new IWGP Global Champion, it's safe to say he isn't pinning for the Dolph Ziggler days in the least.