Published November 15, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 5 min read

When Austin Theory ran out with his Money in the Bank Briefcase during the final segment of WWE RAW broadcast live from beautiful Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, it changed the course of his WWE run and of WWE’s briefcase-housed open contract forever. For the fans in attendance, and even watching from home, history was literally unfolding before their eyes; never before had a Mr. Money in the Bank cashed in on the United States Championship, let alone on television during another man’s unanswered open challenge, and to make matters all the more worse for “A-Town’s finest,” he wasn’t even successful in his pursuit, as Seth Rollins, still injured from a brutal beatdown by Bobby Lashley mere moments before, curb stomped Mrs. Theory’s baby boy into the record books for all of the wrong reasons.

Some called it the worst cash-in attempt of all time, while others questioned why Paul “Triple H” Levesque would allow such a character assassination on his airwaves, but the prevailing sentiment among (almost) everyone was that Theory’s fall from being Mr. McMahon’s protege to the least popular man in the WWE was complete.

So needless to say, when it was announced that Theory was going to discuss his decision to cash in on RAW, fans waited with bated breath to see what in the sam heck was going through “The Youngest Mr. Money in the Bank’s” head before he became the “The Youngest Failed Mr. Money in the Bank” in WWE history. Fortunately, Cathy Kelly was there with a mic and a camera, and her interviewee did not disappoint when she was asked why he cashed in the contract when he did.

“Because, you see, I was touted to be the next big thing, and prove that on day one, and I did,” Theory said. “I exceeded that expectation, and what did I do? I outgrew the ceiling of being the next big thing, and I became the face of the franchise. And people still continue to hate on me to this day, because of that. Why? Because they can’t relate, and the whole world looks at a person like me, and wants to see me fail, wants to see me fall short of the expectation. That’s just not gonna happen. But for me, when I think about last Monday, everybody thinks that I failed. Well, they’re wrong, because I feel more alive than I ever have. Let’s talk about it. Let’s talk about that briefcase. Let’s talk about that Money in the Bank contract. It was an anchor on Austin Theory. Look at Roman Reigns. Nobody’s been able to touch him in the past two years. No one. And has he looked vulnerable? Well, whenever he does, which is rarely, The Bloodline’s there. Look at my cash-ins, I tried at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar was there. Clash at the Castle? Tyson Fury was there, and if they weren’t there, The Bloodline certainly would’ve been. Roman Reigns is unstoppable, and that scenario of me cashing in? It doesn’t exist. So what did I do? What did I put (in) my brain and decide to do? I thought, ‘what is the best thing to do after this?’ And that is going after one of the greatest champions of this past decade: Seth Rollins. And where was he? On his back, in the middle of that ring, I had him beat. A-Town Down, and Bobby Lashley… Bobby Lashley pulled me out of that ring and mauled me like a madman. But if it wasn’t for him, I would be a two-time United States Champion right now, and I would have had the greatest cash-in-”

Wait, why does that quote end in a dash? Well, because this wasn’t the end of Theory’s time on RAW; not by a longshot.

Dolph Ziggler met the newer, meaner Austin Theory on WWE RAW.

While Theory was laying his heart out to Kelly, who but Dolph Ziggler emerged from the back to lay into his fellow failed Mr. Money in the Banker.

“Worst. Cash-in. Ever,” Ziggler said. “You had all these excuses you’re running your mouth about. If I ever get a traffic ticket, I guess I know who to call. A couple months ago, I tried to help you out. Tried to be your bro, tried to show you some things that no one showed me, for some reason. Failed cash in. I would know, I was there for the best one. But you, your ego was just too big and you just didn’t wanna listen.”

“You know what, Dolph?” Theory asked rhetorically. “I am sick of people talking down to me like I’m a kid. I’m done being the youngest this, the youngest that, the future, the next big thing, or a protege. I am the now, and I’d love to prove that to you if you’d meet me out in that ring and I can show you that I have no more excuses. None.”

Oh, and meet me in the ring Ziggler did. Working a long match, Theory became more and more violent with each passing minute and finished out the match with an A-Town Down then a series of attacks, including smashing the defenseless Nemeth’s head against the announcer’s table, and a series of chairs before he was walked to the back.

If that was the end of Theory on RAW, fans would have probably enjoyed the added wrinkle to his character, but instead, he made one more appearance after all, attacking Rollins just after his main event match with Finn Balor. Theory hit A-Town Down after A-Town Down before laying out his RAW opponent with the United States Championship before the show went off the air. Folks, if you thought this was the end of Theory on RAW, then you, unfortunately, are in for a rude awakening, as it looks like the former member of The Way is going to be a fixture of the WWE Universe for a very long time.