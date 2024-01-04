Get B-Fab on TV, WWE.

When B-Fab was released from WWE shortly before Hit Row was elevated to the main roster in November of 2021, it caused more than a few members of the wrestling community to scratch their chins in confusion. What gives? Did WWE simply not see much upside in B-Fab as a wrestler? Or maybe they didn't see a point in having a manager for the trio, who could all talk well enough on their own to avoid the need for a valet?

Well, as it turns out, it didn't really matter one way or the other, as Swerve Strickland, Top-Dolla, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis were all released from WWE before fans could see how the act interacted as a trio and before Hit Row was resigned, they lost out on their biggest star, Strickland, who opted to sign with AEW as the other three sat around waiting for a call back from Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

And yet, fast forward to January of 2024, and only two members of Hit Row – which is almost certainly no longer an active group – remain in WWE, with just B-Fab and Adonis still on the active roster following Top Dolla's release.

Discussing what he sees in his former collaborator, Top Dolla, aka AJ Francis, put over the do-it-all performer, saying that she can do pretty much anything the promotion could want if they just give her a chance to shine.

“B-Fab can do anything if they put her on TV,” Top Dolla told Sportskeeda via Fightful. “She can wrestle, she can talk, she can be a manager, she can be in a tag team, she could be a solo wrestler. She can do anything. She’s one of the most talented people on this earth. She just has to be given a chance. That’s all. She just has to be given a chance. They haven’t even given her a chance. She needs a chance.”

Asked why he doesn't think B-Fab, and a ton of other wrestlers too, aren't being used to their full potential on weekly television, Dolla noted that he doesn't know but said that he finds it odd that his former factionmate almost never gets on television for a match despite having plenty of training under her belt.

“The roster’s not bloated. They just use the same people over and over again,” Top Dolla noted. “You don’t think they could have found a way to get B-Fab a five-minute match one time in the last two years on SmackDown? [Laughs] Come on, man. I have all the respect in the world for Maxxine. They ain’t have no problem finding an opportunity for Maxxine. B-Fab’s been training longer, she’s been on the main roster longer. She has her first match on TV on NXT, it was two years ago now. She’s done house shows singles matches with [Natalya], where they tore the roof off the joint. She’s done dark matches, where she tore the roof off the joint with Nattie. It’s opportunity, man. They just haven’t had a plan for her. Now, if they have a plan for her, she’ll be able to do whatever they want her to do. She could be a mouthpiece for Lashley and the Profits. She could be a wrestler. She can do it all, man. B-Fab is a star.”

Is B-Fab a secret Superstar in the making for WWE? Could she find a role one way or another? Only time will tell, but considering the interest she's earned from Bobby Lashey, it's safe to say 2024 might just be her year.

Bobby Lashley appreciates what B-Fab brings to the table in WWE.

Speaking of Bobby Lashley and his interest in B-Fab as a member of his unnamed faction with the Street Profits, the “All Mighty” recently sat down with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, and the topic of her allegiance actually came up in conversation.

While Lashley isn't quite ready to formalize his faction just yet, he does consider B-Fab a performer of note moving forward, as she, like the Profits, doesn't get enough credit.

“As far as B-Fab, I don’t know. She’s another person, she has a lot of potential. I think the office really likes her. She’s been putting in a lot of work,” Bobby Lashley said via Fightful. “She’s been working with Natalya, she’s been working with TJ. She’s putting in some serious work, and I think that’s cool about the new regime. They’re giving some of these younger talent opportunities, the ones that actually are busting their butt, and you can see it on TV because you see different faces popping up all the time. I think B-Fab is one those. They’re trying to find the place for her somewhere. If she has an opportunity to come with us, kudos. I like her so far. I think she is an incredible talent, I think she has a lot of possibilities and a lot of potential. So we’ll see. I think she’s awesome, I think that she has some great potential, but my direct focus is on seeing those titles around the Street Profits again. It would just look good on them. They need to have those titles.”

Is 2024 the year Bobby Lashley finally gets back into the Hurt Business? Maybe yes, maybe no, but either way, if B-Fab wants to get back on television with more regularity, spending time with Lashley is a pretty good way to do it.