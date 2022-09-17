Bayley remains a Role Model even as WWE’s top female heel

After Clash at the Castle, it’s hard to argue that any act on RAW is hotter than Bayley and Damage Control. The trio defeated Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, have run through every opponent on the RAW roster who has gotten in their way save a controversial loss to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, and even then, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY took care of business against the thrown-together tag team 14 days after their WWE Tag Team Championship win.

And yet, Bayley isn’t just a big, bad heel who imposes her will on both RAW and SmackDown, considering the trio can now freely jump between brands thanks to the unrestricted nature of the WWE Tag Team Championships. Granted, she does that too, to an impressive degree actually, but before Bayley was taking the ring and taking care of the likes of Rodriguez and Aliyah in solo action and the RAW Women’s Champ on a “Premium Live Event,” she was working back from a pre-Money in the Bank 2021 torn ACL in the performance center in Orlando and imparting her wisdom on the likes of Indi Hartwell and Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne.

Can Bayley do both? Can she be a heel in the ring and a valuable resource to the next generation outside of it? Well, let’s just say Bayley isn’t called the “Role Model” for nothing.

Bayley has faith in the next generation of WWE superstars.

Joining Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic for a Casual Conversation, Bayley spilled the beans on how she helped other performers get their game together while she was unable to go and which performers she has the most faith in heading into the future, as transcribed by Fightful:

Indi Hartwell is gonna be really mad if I give a big list of people because I’d just say everyone’s good, which I don’t. I see these things. But first I will say Indi. She’s the one that helped me get back into ring shape. She spent countless hours with me after her training. She did training, then she did promo class, then she did weight training, and she would still come and train with me afterwards, so she knows I can’t thank her enough for spending that time with me. We were able to learn from each other and bond as friends as well. I think she has endless potential. She has such a great on-screen character. Fans love her, she’s super athletic, and she just has so much potential.

Now to some, this is a bit of a hot take, as Indi Hartwell consistently gets knocked for her in-ring work by fans online – I mean, have you seen her Cagematch reviews? – but fortunately, the once and future member of The Way wasn’t the only performer Bayley shouted out. No, a number of other NXT stalwarts received some flowers from the former champ.

I’m a huge fan of Jacy Jayne from Toxic Attraction. There’s just something about her, you know. I don’t know how to explain it, something about her that’s very intriguing. She’s really good, charismatic. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, those were like my group of girls that just reminded me of myself in NXT and how bad they want it and how badly they want to be successful and do their best for women’s wrestling.

Well, there you go; even though she works as a heel, Bayley remains the Role Model to the girls in the back.