At this point in her professional wrestling career, there aren't a lot of items left on Becky Lynch‘s to-do list, at least when it comes to her professional wrestling career.
Winning championship gold? Check, Lynch is a Grand Slam Champion and has held every belt WWE currently has to offer. Main eventing Premium Live Events? Check as well, while Lynch hasn't main evented ever PLE WWE has to offer, she's main evented most of them, including being the first women to wrestle in the final bout of WrestleMania.
So, with WrestleMania 40 rapidly approaching, what does Lynch really have to wrestle for? Well, in an interview with CBS Sports, Lynch noted that, while she feels as though her spot as the GOAT of the woman's division is a boarderline lock, she still has plenty she wants to do in WWE.
“I'm the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania. I've won every single match there is to win in WWE. I have won every championship there is to win in WWE. I continue to break down barriers and to break through glass ceilings all while being a mother. All while being a best-selling author,” Becky Lynch told CBS Sports.
“If I quit tomorrow, I am still the greatest woman to have ever done it. But I'm not quitting tomorrow. I have a WrestleMania match that needs to happen… I'm going to take that title from her. Do I need to prove that I still have it? Okay, good. I did plant that seed of doubt. That seed grew into a tree, but what's great is that when people believe in me, I'm good. But when people doubt me I am great. In fact, I'm not just great, I am an unstoppable monster.”
When it comes to televised matches, Lynch and Rhea Ripley are as close to a fresh matchup as it comes in the WWE Universe for “The Man,” as they've only been rung into a match once by a time keeper and that NXT bout didn't have a definitive ending due to some interference from Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke. Will Lynch be able to cross Ripley off her list next weekend, or will Mami remain undefeated as the Woman's World Champion from one WrestleMania to the next? Fans will find out soon enough.
Becky Lynch names her favorite WrestleMania moments.
Elsewhere on her WrestleMania 40 media tour, Becky Lynch stopped by Sports Illustrated to discuss her favorite moments and matches at the “Showcase of the Immortals.” While Lynch has no limitations to the number of incredible experiences she has at the “Showcase of the Immortals” over the last decade, “The Man” did have a few moments she wanted to highlight above the rest.
“I enjoyed WrestleMania 38 where I lost to Bianca more than I enjoyed WrestleMania 35. I think Daniel Bryan said something similar, as well, about enjoying his WrestleMania match against Kofi [at WrestleMania 35] than he did WrestleMania 30. It’s weird like that. Sometimes, what we enjoy in terms of our artistic expression aren’t always the stories that audiences revere the most,” Becky Lynch tolds Sports Illustrated.
“When you were a top babyface, you were micromanaged a little more [under Vince McMahon]. At WrestleMania 38, I had more freedom creatively. When you’re the villain, you’re making the crowd like someone else. There’s a lot of fun in putting the shine on someone else.”
Asked about what is widely considered the crowning jewel of her professional wrestling career, WrestleMania 35, Lynch celebrated the experience, as it was truly a “girlhood-dream-come-true moment.”
“That’s the girlhood-dream-come-true moment. Everyone asks me, ‘How did I feel?’ I felt everything, but I also felt nothing. It’s this weird juxtaposition,” Lynch said. “I made it, but had anything changed? There were fireworks, but my internal landscape wasn’t any different. I found it one of the harder things to write about in my book. That’s the thing people want to read about it. I understand that–it’s the culmination. Then the next night I’m brought back to earth when I had to do a segment with Lacey Evans on one-hour sleep while Vince was yelling at me in Gorilla. On the flip side, there was the confidence and the cockiness I walked around with leading up to that match at WrestleMania 35. Ultimately, it wasn’t my destination. It was another important stop on my journey.”
In professional wrestling, it's hard to forget a first. WrestleMania 1 is still remembered fondly despite being a meh card in hindsight, Chris Jericho will forever be remembered as the first Undisputed WWE Champion even if the promotion doesn't want to acknowledge him due to his spot in AEW, and Lynch's match against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will forever be a glass ceiling-shattering moments for it's historical significance, even if all three women have had better individual matches in their careers. Still, for Lych, she understands the importance of the moment and still holds it in high regard as a result, especially since the “Showcase of the Immortals” was only one night at the time.