When Becky Lynch and the rest of her Four Horsewomen made their way up from NXT developmental to the main roster, WWE wanted to make it feel like a very big deal.
Sure, there were popular female performers in WWE before, with Paige having become a phenomenon a few short years prior, but when she was first belted up on the main roster, it was the the Butterfly Divas strap around her waist, not the more gender neutral offerings WWE would transition to shortly thereafter.
Discussing what it was like to be a focal point of the WWE Woman's Revolution/Evolution in an interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling Inc, Lynch noted that, in her opinion, the entire thing felt more like a marketing ploy than a real revolution.
“So we talked about that in the book where I thought that was stupid, you know? Like, I thought it was so stupid, like, ‘Oh, we’re freeing you.’ From you? It was such a classical marketing thing. I just was like, just give us good storylines and let us wrestle you know what I mean? Like, we don’t need to treat this as anything different,” Becky Lynch told Steve Fall via Inside The Ropes.
“And I kind of go into depth about it in the book about how when we started it’s like, ‘The floor is yours. It’s up to you what you do.’ What are we meant to do here? We were meant to wrestle? Oh, okay, cool. What are we fighting about? Evolution, revolution Well, what? It was so poorly executed and just didn’t need to happen in that manner in that way. But I suppose it was like the marketing thing, and yeah, it was not executed well.”
Further evaluating the situation, Lynch revealed that while WWE was right to give women a bigger spotlight, they didn't exactly stick the landing, or the middle, for that matter, too.
“It was very poorly executed. Just overthought because the thing was in NXT, we’re just having good matches and having storylines, and nobody was making a big deal about it. At the time I was kind of saying these things, but you know, also had to keep it to the point too… but the point was that all of it was done with good intentions, right? It was like, okay, we realized that people want this, they want to see us wrestle, and let’s do this. And let’s do it the best way we know how, over the top, you know, and so, like these things were done with good intentions,” Lynch noted.
“And so we can nitpick, and we can talk about whatever, but look like, this is progress. This has changed. And sometimes you’re gonna make a mistake on the way several mistakes, lots of mistakes. But eventually, we’ll get there, and you just have to work on it and iron out the kinks and continue to push the boundaries and continue to point these things out so that it can get better, and it has continued to get better over the years.”
Could WWE have done a better job with the women's Evolution? Sure, but then again, what storyline couldn't be executed better? In the end, performers like Lynch and Charlotte Flair went on to become all-time greats and WrestleMania headliners, so in the end, what more could they have asked for?
Becky Lynch names her favorite WWE opponents to wrestle.
Elsewhere on her “The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl” book tour, Becky Lynch stopped by Live Signings to talk all things wrestling and beyond. Asked about her “wrestling soulmates,” Lynch named off a few of her favorites, including one she doesn't exactly consider a friend.
“Oh my gosh, you know, the very cool thing about that is I think there's several. I think Charlotte and I, obviously, have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history, and I think no matter how many times myself and Charlotte have wrestled, I think people are always going to want to see more,” Becky Lynch reveals via Wrestling Inc. “Another is Bianca Belair. She's fabulous. I love stepping in the ring with her. Every time we do I feel like there's a little bit of magic that happens. I've also loved beating the bejesus out of Nia Jax. I will say that I've loved it, I've loved leg-dropping her through an announce table on Monday Night Raw, that was fun.”
Flair? Makes sense. Belair? Again, makes sense, they have an undeniable in-ring chemestry. But Jax? I don't know, something tells me she's the kind of performer who should be saved for special occasions, as even a performer like “The Man” will eventually land a bad blow and end up on the shelf for an extended period of time, as darn near every other female performer on the roster will attest.