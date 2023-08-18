In a few short hours, fans may see Edge wrestle his final match in the WWE Universe, as he prepares to take on Sheamus in a first and potentially last-ever match-up between the “Rated-R Superstar” and the “Celtic Warrior.”

Now sure, Edge may not fully retire, as he could sign a new contract with WWE that turns him into a John Cena-style part-timer while he continues to work on television projects like Percy Jackson and continues to raise his kids with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, or could even sign a contract with AEW to work one final program – be it one match or one year – with his long-time best friend Christian Cage, but considering all of the hype heading into the match, it's worth wondering if in all of this smoke there could be a very real fire.

While Phoenix didn't want to comment on all of that on her husband's special day, as that would be one heck of a buzzkill either way, she did stop by the backstage area on SmackDown to discuss Edge's big night with Cathy Kelley, who had a few questions for the do-it-all “Glamazon” ahead of the big event, including the most obvious one: how surreal is it to experience this moment.

“Yeah, I mean, it's been extremely emotional for so many reasons; the biggest thing, I think, is because this was such an impossibility,” Beth Phoenix said. “And now here we are, three, almost four years into Adam's return and just checking off these bucket list things he wanted to do and going out on his own terms. And so this time has flown, a lot has happened, and we're just so excited, and our children are older, so I feel like they can be emersed in the experience, so I'm just so happy for him.”

When Kelley noted that the entire Copeland clan had come out to experience the show, Phoenix agreed, noting the special shirts she and her family made to celebrate the occasion.

“Yes, we needed the whole family here, and so depicted my very good friend Mike Pongrats made these beautiful shirts for us, and it's a moment where you can see Adam and his mom Judy who passed away in 2018, celebrating on our SmackDown ramp, so it's very, very sentimental,” Phoenix noted. “And Judy needs to be here because she was the biggest part in encouraging Adam's dream and helping him get to this point in WWE. So Judy's with us, there's no doubt; we just wanted to make sure she was represented.”

In the end, Phoenix knows that this night is going to be special for her husband and knows that, after watching his last match in Toronto, the fans are going to blow the roof off of the Raptor's Arena.

“Yeah, I'm prepared just based on what we experienced last year in Toronto when we came, and Adam had a match with Damian Priest,” Pheonix recalled. “It was awesome, and I anticipate tonight we're gonna blow the roof off the Scotiabank Arena.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will this truly be the final time fans see Edge in a WWE ring? No, I can almost guarantee that won't be the case, as he'll likely be making appearances for the company for decades to come, but if this is his final match as a full-time WWE Superstar, it's clear Phoenix is treating it as such.

Brian Myers reflects on his time with Edge in WWE.

As Edge prepares for one of the most important matches of his professional career, many performers from his past have begun to think back on their favorite memories with the “Rated-R Superstar” and everything he meant to their lives and careers.

One such performer is Bryan Myers, who, alongside Matt Cardona, were known as the Edgeheads when they were working for WWE as Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. Speaking with Metro UK, Myers noted how his time working with the future WWE Hall of Famer helped to shape the rest of his career.

“Matt and I, the experience that we got with Edge, I don’t think anyone in this business has ever had,” Brian Myers said. “I guess maybe you can count Cody [Rhodes] and Teddy [DiBiase Jr] when they were in Legacy as well because it was kind of like a mirrored experience. But to me, 2008, Edge, Adam Copeland is the best wrestler in the entire world, and we literally followed him everywhere he went for a year, watched all of his matches from ringside, saw what it takes to be a top guy, and a champion, day in and day out. An instrumental, life-changing, life-altering learning experience that we’ll forever be grateful for.”

While Myers and Cardona never quite rose to the level of Edge in WWE, in the end, his role in their respective lives is notable, as he will be featured prominently in the eulogy of their respective careers. Even though they no longer work for WWE, it's clear the Edgeheads will be watching SmackDown tonight too.