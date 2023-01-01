By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

After making his surprise return to WWE on the final SmackDown of the calendar year, Drew McIntyre was asked by Kayla Braxton what it was like to be back in the promotion, in his former hometown no less, after a month away with injury.

“Amazing, great, fantastic, McIntyre said. “We’re back in Tampa, Florida, the place I used to live for, my goodness, way over 10 years. The people are wild here. They’re electric, we’re sold out, and what a perfect place to return, cause I’ve been gone a month, it feels like ten freakin’ years. I’ve had to sit at home and watch what’s been going on. What’s been going on? The same thing that goes on every single week. The Bloodline, The Bloodline, The Bloodline taking over everyone, taking everybody out, Solo taking out Riddle. The reason I’m not Undisputed Champion right now is Solo. I’m coming for you body. And Sheamus and I are coming for you Usos yeah.”

McIntyre brought up The Usos because he and Sheamus have officially been booked for a tag team title match against the brothers to kick off 2023 with a bang. When asked if securing the tag team titles are among his list of New Year’s resolutions, the “Scottish Warrior” concurred, but with an asterisk.

“Yes, the list is extensive, I’m sure The Usos thought they were getting out of this one, McIntyre said. You’re not lads, it was just a matter of time. You keep talking a big game, you want some challengers that are gonna take you down. You know Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are gonna take you down. It’s official next week. Kiss goodbye to those titles, sleep with them every single week, my New Year’s resolutions are extensive: win those tag titles off of you, take down The Bloodline, kick more a*se. Happy New Year, fellas.”

After failing to secure the strap at Clash at the Castle, McIntrye still clearly has a bone to pick with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline. That night for Sikoa, however, is surely remembered in a much warmer light.

WWE Clash at the Castle was a great day for Solo Sikoa.

While McIntyre may look back at Clash at the Castle as a bittersweet day in his professional wrestling career, as he competed for the biggest prize in WWE but ultimately came up short in front of 70,000 of his fellow countrymen – including Tyson Fury – the day was all gravy in the career of Sikoa, as it marked his official arrival on the main roster and his official addition to his familial faction, The Bloodline. Speaking with The New York Post ahead of the promotion’s MSG show, Sikoa explained the “roller coaster” of a journey that landed him in Wales.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Sikoa said. “When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.”

When asked about how he was given the news, Sikoa passed along the story that now serves as the preface of his main roster run.



“It was actually from Roman and Hunter (Triple H),” Sikoa shared. “I just got the call saying my flight is getting booked for Clash at the Castle, but I was still hurt at the time. I got cleared just in time before flying out. I got cleared on a Monday and I flew out on a Friday. When I got there, nobody said anything to me. Everybody was just like quiet, even Roman and Paul. I knew what I was there for but I didn’t know because the mission wasn’t clear.”

“When we were getting ready to open up doors for Clash at the Castle, Triple H walks in and this is my first time meeting him. Then he goes, ‘You know this is your call-up?’ I was like, “Nah I didn’t know.” “Welcome to the main roster, you’ll be on SmackDown.”

And welcomed by the main roster Sikoa has been… minus, of course, by the performer he’s already injured in Riddle. Sikoa has been a force on SmackDown and occasionally RAW, fans have loved his incorporation of the Samoan Spike into his offensive output, and now, with a program on the books with McIntyre, things are really looking up for the second-generation pro.