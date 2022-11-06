Bobby Lashley wonders ‘what now’ after WWE Crown Jewel loss to Brock Lesnar

In a way, one could argue that Bobby Lashley lost the United States Championship because of Brock Lesnar. Sure, technically, Seth Rollins pinned the now-former US Champion for the belt, as championship turnovers tend to do, but before the bell could even ring, Lesnar delivered an absolute beatdown on the former champion, landing more F5s before Rollins even emerged from the back.

With Rollins holding strong with his title, having successfully defended the strap against Matt Riddle in his first match post-championship, Lashley opted against asking for a rematch and instead decided to pick a fight with the man who cost him the belt he was so proud to hold: “The Beast Incarnate.”

Feuding both on the mic and outside the ring in a would-be brawl that had to be stopped by seemingly the entire WWE referee corps, the backstage producers, Adam Pearce, and even Paul “Triple H” Levesque, excitement was high to see how the two men would fare in the ring together, with former WWE writer/Scooby Doo castmember Freddie Prinze Jr. having a particular interest in the match.

“People, I think, have wanted to watch these guys fight and have gotten to see a little bit,” Prinze Jr. said on his podcast, per Wrestling Headlines. “I always wanted these guys to fight in their prime and it never really, like, matched up schedule-wise. It’s like, Bobby wasn’t in the WWE or Brock was in the UFC. I would’ve loved to see them fight in Mixed Martial Arts because they both have experience in that as well. It actually is probably the only match that I’m hyped for on the entire Crown Jewel card.”

So, did the match live up to Prinze Jr.’s hopes? Well, you’d have to listen to his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, to find out, but one person who was thoroughly disappointed in the outcome was Lashley, who commanded the tenor of the match for much of the contest before being surprisingly pinned by Lesnar for the 1-2-3.

Bobby Lashley is having an identity crisis in WWE.

Byron Saxton tried to ask Bobby about attacking Brock Lesnar after his loss at Crown Jewel, but “The All Mighty” wasn’t having any of it.

“Why’d I attack him?” Lashley asked rhetorically. “Cuz Byron, I was ready to go to war. I was ready to die out there. There’s not a tomorrow for me, there’s not a day after tomorrow, there’s a now. That was the biggest challenge that I had was beating Brock, that’s what people have been talking about for years, and I went out there and failed. That’s what you wanna hear? That’s what you want me to tell you? I failed. That’s what happened: I failed. So back to the drawing board and what, quit? What do I do? What do I do? That was the task, that was the match that I was supposed to win. And then now what?”

With his now-former United States Championship now in the procession of Rollins and no clear path back into the championship picture save a rematch with the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah,” Lashley really does have some thinking to do about where he goes in the WWE Universe from here. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be too hard for a 6-foot-3, 273-pound walking action figure to rebound with some in-ring success.