8 WWE bold predictions ahead of Crown Jewel

It’s here, it’s finally here: WWE Crown Jewel is upon us. While the show is coming a bit earlier than the usual WWE “Premium Live Event,” what with the show being broadcast live on Peacock from Saudi Arabia, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has assembled an eight-match card that features a little bit of everything for fans of both RAW and SmackDown, with even a few recent NXT grads on the card for fans of Shawn Michaels’ now-white and gold brand.

With four titles on the line and four more grudge matches with deep-seated rivals on the books, the show is bound to be a good one, but who will win, who will lose, and what mysteries could The Fed have in store? Well, let’s attempt to find out.

8. Alexa Bliss and Asuka retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

On the go-home edition of RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka stole the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships off of the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. While this was an odd choice, as it allowed Damage CTRL to jump brands and run both RAW, their native promotion, and SmackDown, it’s hard to imagine Trips giving the belts back to his former NXT standouts after single-digit days with the belts. For better or worse, this strap is probably staying with the make-shift tag team.

Alexa Bliss & Asuka win Women's Tag Team titles on WWE Raw https://t.co/ZPcyqXuZaS pic.twitter.com/USDIe560nA — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) November 1, 2022

7. The Usos continue their march towards the longest tag team reign in WWE

The Usos have been the Smackdown Tag Team Champions for 475 days, which is exactly eight days fewer than New Day held the RAW Tag team Championships from August of 2015 until December of 2016. Could they drop the straps to the Brawling Brutes? Sure, but with a match already booked for the champs versus New Day on the fallout episode of SmackDown, it feels incredibly unlikely that anyone but Jimmy and Jey will be holding up the straps before that bout.

NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown The #NewDay take on either The #BrawlingBrutes or The #Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship! pic.twitter.com/wVb5JrY2tv — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

6. Bayley beats Bianca Belair

Does it make sense for Bayley to beat Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel? No, probably not, but with Damage CTRL now stranded on RAW, it makes some sense for their leader to have a championship, even if her friends don’t. Belair is a fantastic champion and deserves to hold the belt, but if Levesque has something bigger in mind for the greater Damage CTRL storyline, the “EST of WWE” taking a step back to take a step forward could work, especially if it involves the return of Sasha Banks.

Bianca Belair & Bayley at the #CrownJewel press conference pic.twitter.com/tIN6UZB89O — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) November 4, 2022

5. Braun Strowman vs. Omos is short and sour

What do Braun Strowman and Omas have in common? Well, for one, they are both WWE Superstars, two, they are very big, and three, neither has particularly expansive move sets. While both can and have worked successful matches in the past, this feels like more of an attempt to prove that WWE can have two giants, something Vince McMahon wasn’t a huge fan of, and less about putting on a five-star classic.

4. Drew McIntyre finally gets the win

After being bullied by Karrion Kross and Scarlett since they made their SmackDown debuts back in August, Drew McIntyre finally gets the win over his former Extreme Rules opponent, especially since a steel cage should keep the contest one-on-one. It may not be a win over Roman Reigns in Wales, but hey, it would still be nice to see McIntyre secure a big win after a few months of Ls.

sharing this picture for people who didn't watch Smackdown to try and figure out what's happening lol pic.twitter.com/osWCHk5D2D — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 24, 2022

3. Freddie Prinze Jr. is right about Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Heading into Crown Jewel, Freddie Prinze Jr. is most excited to see Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, and chances are, that match is going to be a good one.

Despite having 45 years of combined in-ring experience between the two of them, they have only wrestled in three matches together, including just one solo match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Wrestling for the fourth time this year, this bout isn’t about titles like every other one has been; no, this one’s about pride between two certified heavyweights.

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar has all the writings on the wall to be one of the most epic matches we’ve seen in quite some time at #WWECrownJewel And I REALLY WANT BOBBY TO WALK OUT VICTORIOUS ✊🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/h0MXLLpODR — Jay Carson (@FreeWrestleMind) November 2, 2022

2. Karl Anderson should have defended his Never Openweight Championship

“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson was double booked on November 5th, 2022. Initially scheduled to wrestle Hikuleo of NJPW at Battle Autumn in Japan, Anderson chose instead to wrestle with The OC alongside Luke-now-Doc Gallows, and A.J. Styles, who initially befriended the now-formerly Good Brothers as part of the Bullet Club. Unfortunately, “Bright Lights” made the wrong decision, as he’s likely going to take a loss to Rhea Ripley and Judgement Day yet again.

1. Roman Reigns retains (duh)

Hot take: this is the worst championship match of Roman Reigns’ current run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship, and he’s going to do what he always does when he’s booked for the main event: win. Even the presence of Jake Paul on the outside won’t be a force equalizer, and unfortunately, that means Logan won’t get the match he wants with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. *sigh* oh well.