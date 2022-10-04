WWE’s Booker T evaluates the Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins feud

On a “Premium Live Event” defined by deep-seated feuds and extreme violence, there isn’t a more contentious match scheduled for this year’s running of WWE’s Extreme Rules than Seth Rollins versus Matt Riddle.

Since the duo really started getting into it following the injury absences of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes over the Summer, Rollins and Riddle have made it a regular occurrence to brawl pretty much any opportunity they get, whether that’s in the ring, outside of the ring, in the backstage area, in the backstage, and presumably even in “the real world” if they somehow find themselves booked for the same flight or get reservations at the same restaurant.

For Rollins, the fight is largely about feeling that he’s overlooked in the WWE Universe; he thinks he’s above having to constantly wrestle Riddle, and he really doesn’t like being compared unfavorably to the accomplishments of his wife Becky Lynch, and his former faction-mate, Roman Reigns. Rollins recently spoke about the chip on his shoulder after constantly being overlooked in an interview with Ariel Halwani, so that is certainly a touchy subject with the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah.”

And as for Theory? Well, Rollins keeps bringing up that his wife divorced him and took away his ability to see his kids, so this is about as personal as it gets. For how happy-go-lucky Riddle presents himself, this line of insults has unquestionably struck a dissonant chord within the “Original Bro,” and he’s looking to “kill you, bro,” meaning Seth Rollins, in the Home of Extreme, Philadelphia.

Fortunately, WWE had booked the perfect match to let the duo do just that, a stylized “I Quit” match of sorts within a caged “Fight Pit” that can only end via submission, voluntary, or by ref’s decision. With special referee Daniel Cormier in place, the fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center or watching from home will finally see this feud come to a rest one way or another.

But who has the upper hand in the bout? Fortunately, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the subject on RAWTalk.

Booker T weighs in on WWE’s forthcoming Fight Pit match.

When asked about whether the presence of a Fight Pit impacts the forthcoming match between Riddle and Rollins at Extreme Rules, Booker T weighed in on RAWTalk.

“I don’t think it changes anything,” Booker responded. “Riddle is going to be stepping into his comfort zone in the fight pit. This is familiar territory. But I must say, I must say Seth Rollins is the most dangerous Seth Rollins that I have ever seen right now at this point. No titles or anything like that but Seth Rollins has been making some beautiful, beautiful work over these past 365 days, setting himself up for this very, very moment. Everybody’s got a bullseye on Seth Rollins, you speak about Bobby Lashley, you think about Mustafa. I remember Ernie Ladd, the great Ernier Ladd back in the day used to say ‘you have to be big enough and bad enough to step on some toes and step on some toes and keep on walking, jack.’ That’s what Ernie said and what Seth Rollins is doing right now. But Daniel Cormier, the man with all of the credentials, King of the Cage, Strikeforce, the ‘Champ Champ,’ he is the man that perhaps may be able to handle this Fight Pit.”

Does Rollins really have the advantage at Extreme Rules? Only time will tell, but it’s safe to say fans will get their money’s worth from this one.