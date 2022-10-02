Daniel Cormier to referee Fight Pit match at WWE’s Extreme Rules

Folks, Ariel Helwani has some breaking news that will make WWE fans very excited indeed: “Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible.”

Seriously? UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier Daniel Cormier? The very same, and he even provided Helwani a statement of his own to prove it.

“The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal,” Cormier wrote. “There’s only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at (E)Xtreme Rules, and it’s me. I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday.”

Now for wrestling fans who aren’t familiar with Cormier, he’s a multi-faceted MMA fighter who wrestled at the NCAA Division 1 level for Oklahoma State, wrestled in the Olympics, and amassed a 22-3-1 record as a mixed martial artist fighting for the likes of Xtreme MMA, Strikeforce, and UFC. Cormier famously had a series of fights with Jon Jones that won Feud of the Year in 2014. Even if his fighting days are officially done after announcing his retirement in 2020, getting Cormier back in the ring, even as just a referee, would add some of that MMA flair to the Fight Pit match between Riddle and Rollins, especially since the duo will be stuck in a cage with no exits fighting until one or the other taps out.

Considering how Riddle has felt about Rollins for some time now, this has the potential to be a very good match indeed.