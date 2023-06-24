After spending the better part of his adult life in a professional wrestling ring for WCW, WWE, TNA, and his own Reality of Wrestling, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has found a new way to contribute to the business as a commentator at NXT, where his unique take on the sport and his wide array of fun catchphrases has largely made him a popular addition to the booth alongside Vic Joseph, even if some, like Dutch Mantell, aren't big fans of his style.

And yet, just because Booker's wrestling days are largely over, save the occasional appearance at his own Texas-based promotion, doesn't mean he doesn't have wrestling insight that he can share with the youngsters coming up through the Performance Center.

Discussing his life now on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker noted that he really enjoys being a part of NXT because he can be a role model of sorts to the next generation of WWE Superstars during one of the most important segments of their developing careers.

“I’m in Orlando right now. I stuck around here for a minute and got a little extra work in with some of the guys here down at the Performance Center. It’s cool. This is my passion, being able to be a part of this business this many years later, and then to work with the young guys that’s gonna be the next generation, for me is so freaking awesome,” Booker T said via Fightful. “I’m living my best life right now, I really am. Never in a million years did I think I would still be in this business, but now being a part of NXT and now being a part of the next generation [of] superstars’ lives… I don’t like patting myself on the back or anything like that, but it’s cool to have these young guys who have looked at me and looked up to me for so many years, and now they get a chance to work with me, and they see I’m kind of a really cool dude. It’s really, really awesome. I’m down here, I’m spent yesterday and today working with a few of the guys here at NXT.”

While Booker is no stranger to helping out young talents, as Roxanne Perez famously learned the ropes in his wrestling school, having a chance to take a hands-on approach with the performers Paul “Triple H” Levesque has earmarked as “next” has proven incredibly valuable to the two-time Hall of Famer, so much so that he's actually taken part in a few “private sessions” with young stars he likes.

Booker T explains how he's helping out at the Performance Center.

Delving into his new role moving forward, Booker T revealed that he's started to transition into “coaching mode” during his free time in the Performance Center and has even used his knowledge to help some young stars learn the psychology of professional wrestling and get the mental polish they need to become a Hall of Fame-caliber performer too.

“Really at this stage, I don’t look for stuff like that. I’m more so in my coaching mode to where I’m trying to teach these guys psychology and trying to give them knowledge,” Booker T said. “More so, what I need is these guys to ask questions. I need them to want to know what makes this work or why that doesn’t work today, opposed to it working back then, that kind of stuff, so we can really dive into the nuts and bolts of the artistry of what this thing is really, really all about, because that’s what I always loved about the wrestling business, is the artistry of it, the Shakespearean nature of it, the Romeo and Juliet side of it where it’s gonna be an encore, it’s gonna be a ‘bravo,’ it’s gonna be a curtain call at the end of the night. For me, that’s what I’m thinking about as far as trying to bring my actors up to speed. Denzel Washington didn’t start by being the guy that you saw in Training Day. He was just a guy that was just standing there, doing nothing, saying nothing, but he was studying, waiting, and preparing. Preparation is the only luck, so that’s what we’re thinking about right now, prep. Prep work.”

Though Booker T didn't make any real news news by naming specific stars he's helped out, even if it's not too hard to assume based on how he talks about some stars on the mic, it's still cool to know that the former King isn't just waiting for his DoorDash orders in his private locker room but instead helping out the next generation.