Despite being arguably the most polished performer in the WWE developmental system, Bron Breakker did not hear his name called during the 2023 WWE Draft, with the second-generation Steiner remaining in NXT to continue to develop his revolutionary new “Meaner than Evil” heel character.

And yet, just because Steiner still reports to the Performance Center every Tuesday night doesn't mean he hasn't been afforded a chance to experience what it's like to be on the main roster and travel the road alongside tenured performers of all walks of life.

Appearing on the Under The Ring podcast, Breakker detailed the European tour he went on back in 2021 and how getting to not only share a locker room but also wrestle top-tier talents like Sami Zayn and Tommaso Ciampa was a crucial step in his career.

“That was such a cool experience for me,” Breakker said. “I had so much fun, just being in the locker room and just being around main roster talent. That was such an honor for me to be part of that. So fun. It was just so cool and, like you said [podcast host Phil Strum], I got to wrestle Sami Zayn [and] Tommaso Ciampa, you know, these great superstars. I got to be around all these great superstars backstage and whatnot. That's probably something I'll never forget,” Breakker said via Wrestling Inc.

“I learned so much in the five days that we worked, and I can't thank those guys enough for — I can't remember what it was, maybe three or four months of experience, period at that point. I can't really remember, but basically, not very much experience. And the way they took me along under their wing and just kind of helped me out, gave me the pointers, and were just so nice, so giving, and just so professional. It was awesome.”

Since that fateful tour through Europe, Breakker has won the NXT Championship twice, wrestled on RAW, appeared on RAW, and wrestled Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship just last week on Gold Rush. While the promotion may be taking the slow route to his eventual main roster call-up, it's clear they see big things now in the second-generation Steiner and want to make sure when he does make it to “the show,” he has everything it takes to become a champion.

Tommy Dreamer celebrates Seth Rollins' program with Bron Breakker.

With the dust officially settled following Seth Rollins' whirlwind tour to NXT to wrestle Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, some, like ECW legend and current Impact personality Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio, have begun to discuss the build-up, the match, and how it could impact the more recent former NXT Champion's career moving forward.

In the opinion of Dreamer, the match certainly delivered and proved why both men will be sharing a locker room in the future for years to come.

“Thought the match was awesome. Really enjoyed it,” Dreamer said via 411 Mania. “Thought it was a great showing for Seth Rollins. I don’t think Seth Rollins has had a bad match since he’s been called up to the main roster. Again, solid match. Loved that they had a definitive finish. Bron Breakker had an excellent showing for himself.”

Asked whether Breakker got himself over in defeat, Dreamer argued yes, noting that Breakker did what he needed to do to prove his worth to the fans who tuned in for the show, which was up 192,000 viewers from the week prior.

“Yes, and even in losing, as a great heel Bron Breakker can get over, you can also continue the storyline if you wanted to,” Dreamer added. “Being a bit of a thorn in his side. I don’t see him joining The Judgment Day, but there could be more. Like Mickie said, it was a nice taste to see what we’re going to get in the future… It was a h*ll of a main event, and it shows that Bron Breakker can be a h*ll of a main event roster player. We’ve seen him be a main event player in NXT, and eventually he will be called up to the main roster.”

With his match against Rollins officially in the books, there really isn't much left for Breakker to accomplish in NXT, as it would be very unnecessary to see the second-generation Steiner challenge for Carmelo Hayes' NXT World Championship again after two straight losses for the strap. Who knows, maybe in the future, fans will see Breakker on RAW once more, saying he has business to attend to before throwing his multi-colored NXT singlet in the trash for good.