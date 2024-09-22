With a massive match against Jey Uso rapidly approaching, you'd think Bron Breakker would be in the proverbial lab, working on his power moves, spearing technique, and Super Kick counters, right? Well, maybe so, but that doesn't mean he can't take a little field trip before Monday Night RAW, right, especially if it means getting to pick the brain of a WCW icon and his prototypical in-ring inspiration?

Well, that is exactly how the reigning and defending Intercontinental Champion decided to spend his Saturday, as despite being a proud graduate of Kennesaw State in Georgia, the second-generation Steiner decided to travel to Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, to catch Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffalo as they took on Baylor and just so happened to run into Bill Goldberg on the sidelines.

Well, well, well, while it's not quite the Spiderman meme of two identical “Wall Crawlers” pointing at each other, it does look kind of like a before-and-after photo, especially considering how much Breakker has based his offensive game on what Goldberg did in WCW and WWE, even more so than his father or his uncle.

While some Hall of Famers may take issue with a wrestler being so inspired by their game, with Breakker at one point having the same tattoo, Goldberg actually takes it as a compliment, as in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, he declared that the duo have grown “pretty close” over the past few years.

“Love him. He had my tattoo, I think at some point he had to cover it up and change it. They tried to mold him after me a bit at the training facility. We had conversations throughout. We're pretty close,” Goldberg revealed via 411 Mania.

“The kid's a freaking freak. He can't get any taller, [but] he's a freak. His is force equals mass time acceleration. His whole deal is explosion, and that's what makes him different. He shines in an area where people don't. He rises to the top because he's different and takes it seriously, he's physical, and he's got a great head on his shoulders.”

While only time will tell if Breakker is able to have a career on par with what Goldberg put together in WWE and WCW, it's nice to see that the duo are on good terms and that they are both willing to show support for Coach Prime versus Baylor, as that only helps to make the program look cooler to recruits and transfers alike.

Carmelo Hayes is proud of Bron Breakker's success on RAW

Goldberg may be a massive fan of Breakker, but he isn't the only member of the extended WWE Universe who feels that way, as Carmelo Hayes also used some time in a recent interview on The Masked Men Show to put over the IC Champion, as he's incredibly proud of what he's accomplished so far on RAW.

“Super happy for Bron man, it was inevitable. Bron is, he's just one of one for real. Despite our past and everything like that, me and Bron are cool. It's a special kind of camaraderie that we have because we know that we were both in the trenches of — I don't want to say trenches like it was a bad thing, but the trenches of 2.0, you know what I mean? We were really heavily, Shawn has even given us credit, we were heavily relied on in a lot of ways. Him at that time with the NXT title and me with the North American title, just to balance that show,” Hayes explained via Fightful.

“It's funny sometimes where we're like, ‘Remember the thing with Taker and Cena?' We just looked at each other and we're like, what the freak, what is going on bro. We have sort of a camaraderie or weird bond that's like, only we know what we had to go through and we know the pressures that were put on us to succeed or produce when there was a lot of people that were looking at it in a negative way I guess.”

While Hayes hasn't quite found the same level of success as Breakker on the main roster, as he's been booked more or less 50-50 and has lost pretty much every major match he's wrestled on SmackDown, he will forever be connected to Breakker for their time together in NXT, where they had some of the best matches of the NXT 2.0 era and the early HBK reign. If the duo keep progressing, or Beakker runs out of opponents on RAW, who knows, maybe their feud will be revisited in the future.