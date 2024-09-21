Logan Paul and Kevin Nash are deep in the weeds of the latest, not-so-greatest digital feud within the WWE Universe, with either man taking a shot at the other just when it felt like their feud was coming to an end.

Nash has complained about Paul, Paul took a shot right back at Nash, and Nash has been throwing subtle – and not-so-subtle – digs at the “Maverick” whenever he gets a chance to, including his latest claim that he isn't worth his reported pay of $5 million a year because he doesn't work house shows or wrestle on television regularly.

How long will this continue on? It's impossible to know; Nash was feuding with LA Knight for literally years before they squashed things earlier this year, and as things presently stand, it doesn't look like this one is going away any time soon. Still, there are members of the WWE Universe who are simply done with it, including Rikishi, the WWE Hall of Famer, who boldly declared on his Off The Top podcast that he wants the duo to just get along, as at this point, it's clear Paul isn't going away any time soon.

“I'm saying hate the game, don't hate the player. If he got five mil, it's called negotiations. That means whatever negotiations, because last I knew, all I see is PRIME around that ring. It's called negotiations. Hate the game, not the player. Big up to [Logan] Paul if that's what he did. If you're making that type of money, I don't give a d**n about being one of the boys then. You got your bag. If you're one of the boys, is your bag gonna be bigger? Because I guarantee not a d**n one of the boys gives a d**n about your bag that you're making. They ain't gonna tell you what they're making,” Rikishi explained via Fightful.

“So hey, hate the game, not the player, because that boy [Logan] Paul is a hustler, he's one h*ll of an athlete, and if he's not a full-time wrestler, f**k yeah. Good for him. Don't hate the player, hate the game, man. That's what it is. The bag is the bag. Ain't that what we all in it for? Obviously, [Logan] had to be a huge fan of WWE. Anybody that's a fan of wrestling, you dream to get an opportunity to get into WWE. If you're not, then why are you in this business? But to be able to come in and have access, opportunity, exposure and get his brand out there, half-time, not a full-time, and making five million dollars, come on, man. Somebody got a good negotiation team. Amen to that. Come on, now. Kevin Nash, Logan Paul, y'all make up. Time is too short.”

You know, you really have to give it to Rikishi; he is unequivocally correct about one thing: Paul has completely linked himself with the WWE Universe via his endorsement deals with Prime, and even if he didn't wrestle again, he would still earn positive equity from fans of WWE because his logo is still in the middle of the ring and his drinks are available right next to the commentary table. Considering Nash is unequivocally still a Paul Levesque guy since their time together in the Kliq, why not do his buddy a solid and bury the hatchet with Paul as soon as he'll just be another retired wrestler shaking his hand angrily at clouds as the world progresses around them.

Rikishi wants WWE to do the right thing for his son

While Rikishi does want to offer up an olive branch between Paul and Nash, he isn't simply a jolly retired giant who wants everyone to get along, as he still has a pretty big bone to pick with WWE about how they book his son, Jey Uso.

Discussing Uso's recent win on RAW to secure himself a shot at Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship, Rikishi was pleased to see the development but noted that he won't be pleased until they “do the right thing” and give him a darn belt.

“Let's get a round of applause on that one. I hope they do the right thing, I guess. When I voice my opinion, damn, boy, my forehead starts sweating. I can feel all the heat coming my way,” Rikishi noted via Fightful. “I'm just speaking as a father, though. Tell me any other father would not be speaking up for their son or their daughter. So let's see what happens. We'll see what can possibly happen. The way I see the tables turning, I see it turning for the Yeet Man, and then we'll see from there. Or it might be an outside interference, or I don't know, it could be another Bloodline member. There's so many ways we can go with this. This is just my humble opinion.”

Now, for fans in the know, Rikishi has been pushing hard to see the “Yeet Man” get his due for months now, going so far as to suggest that Jey should leave WWE for AEW in order to get better bookings. While he had to walk that back for obvious reasons, Rikishi still firmly believes that Uso has wrestled enough matches, sold enough merch, and paid enough dues to finally become a singles champion, and until that happens, it's safe to assume that Rikishi will be banging the table to see it occur.