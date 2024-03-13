When it comes to rising stars in the WWE Universe, few performers have a rocket as firmly strapped to their backs as Bron Breakker, the second-generation Steiner who fans can find splitting his time weekly between NXT and SmackDown. A two-time NXT Champion who is currently one of the hottest free agents signing on SmackDown in addition to his role as one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Baron Corbin, Breakker hasn't lost a singles or tag team match since January 12th and would have a completely unblemished record if it wasn't for a loss at the Royal Rumble.
So naturally, Breakker would be taking his new opportunity in kind, being humbly confident in his strengths while trying to avoid stepping on too many toes as he finds his main roster footing, right? Nope, in a special appearance alongside Corbin on The Bump, Breakker decided to take a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, noting that he has the better Spear than WWE's “Big Dog.”
“It's true. I mean, look, I have a massive amount of respect for Roman Reigns, everything he's accomplished, he's the Universal Champion, the greatest champion of all time, the ‘GOAT' in our industry, but I'm a big believer in just turning on the tape, you know?” Bron Breakker noted on The Bump. “I let the film do the talking for me; I've always been my motto; that's how it was in football; that's how it's been in every spot I've ever played, and I don't know, just watch. You watch his, you watch mine.”
Corbin weighed in, too, noting that he also has a favorite Spear thrower.
“I mean, I'm a Goldberg guy,” Baron Corbin declared. “It's a joke!
Oh snap, is Reigns going to find out about these comments, likely from the “Wise Man,” Paul Heyman, and do something about it, squashing Breakker on his path to WrestleMania 40 or at a show after it like, say, Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia? I mean, probably not, as Reigns is practically allergic to working matches he doesn't have to, as he only appeared in four bouts that weren't on a Premium Live Event in 2023. Still, who knows, maybe this could be something down the line, as WWE loves to add an ounce of realism to their storylines.
Bron Breakker reflects on his Royal Rumble run.
Elsewhere in his appearance on The Bump, Bron Breakker reflected on his appearance in the Royal Rumble, where he went on an absolute roll in limited action. While Breakker didn't get to hype it up in advance, in the end, the experience lived up to his expectations.
“I just feel like I've been dreaming for that moment for my entire life,” Baron Corbin explained to the folks on The Bump. “Just to be on that stage and to be in the Royal Rumble and just to compete against the absolute best in the world and it was just surreal for me. And I feel like I just made the most of the opportunity for me, I went freakin' crazy, and I got cheated at the end of it by Dominik Mysterio, that little rat, but yeah.”
When host Sam Roberts noted that he personally wasn't going to bring up how Breakker exited the match, Corbin wasted no time asserting that he was happy to talk about it, as his friend and tag team partner didn't tell him about his big surprise debut and that hurt him deeply.
“I would have brought it up only because as close as we are as tag team partners, I would have got a text or a call, ‘Hey buddy, watch the Rumble tonight,” Baron Corbin noted. “You might want to; youh, you live 45 minutes from there, you might want to watch!' And then, from my house, I just heard the siron and I was like, ‘What is that, it sounds familiar.' So I went, and I turned on the TV and saw him recking shop. I was a little hurt.”
You've got to give it up to Breakker and Corbin, while their tag team may not be long for this world, as they could be split up by WrestleMania weekend based on the two performers' diverging career paths, they certainly know how to put on a good show for the cameras, as their ribbing, dare I say adversarial relationship is among the most entertaining angles going in NXT, nay, in WWE as a whole. If only they could get in a few shots on “Dirty” Dom before the proverbial show comes to an end.