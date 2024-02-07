A new belt for Bron Breakker?

When Bron Breakker made his entrance at the 2024 Royal Rumble at spot 20, it felt like a big deal.

Quickly running through seemingly every performer on the roster to the tune of four eliminations in just over five minutes, Breakker looked like a beast among men, which makes sense, considering his spot was initially supposed to go to Brock Lesnar, who was removed from the show – and later WWE 2K24 – due to his naming in the lawsuit currently pending against Vince McMahon.

Discussing Breakker's star-making performance on the first Premium Live Event of the calendar year, Jeff Jarrett, a man who knows a thing or two about booking Steiners from his time in TNA, celebrated his development into a top prospect in the WWE developmental system, noting that, if he was Paul “Triple H” Levesque, he'd parlay the Royal Rumble into a record-breaking title change at WrestleMania 40.

“When he was right out of high school and college, he was texting me about, ‘Hey.' I mean look, he's got two brothers; so this is Rick Steiner's kid, for those who don't know. It's his son. So there's three boys there, Scott has two boys. So there's five total boys. Out of the five, Bron's the only one to my knowledge that really get bit by the bug. And man, he was bitten by the bug early. So that's what's in our DNA, at the end of the day. So for him to be bitten by the bug, and obviously really commit to this industry. And I mean, he loves it. In NXT, grinding away, doing what he needs to do, getting better each day. Obviously, we both know the folks down there that run it, you know. Is it perfect? No, but it is — what an opportunity,” Jeff Jarrett said of Bron Breakker of his My World podcast via 411 Mania.

“And he's got the passion and drive that it takes. And so for him to work his way along and work his way along, and work his way along… A door was closed, it appears with the Brock situation. But what a door that was open for Bron. And he came in, and he seized it. And to me, it was just a matter of time. But the timing of all this. Can you imagine, old Bronson on the stage of WrestleMania with Gunther? And if Gunther gonna lose the title to somebody? At some point, Roman's gotta lose, and Gunther's gotta lose.”

Whoa, could you imagine Bron Breakker dethroning Gunther after 600-plus days as the Intercontinental Champion? While that would certainly be a choice, it wouldn't be an unprecedented one, as Breaker won the NXT Championship four matches into his televised run in developmental. Factor in that his family has a long and storied history of holding championships in WWE and beyond, though, curiously enough, not the Intercontinental Title, and you might just have a perfect storm to bring down Imperium from their current perch atop the IC Title picture.

Bron Breakker wasn't the only Royal Rumble entrant Doube J loved.



Elsewhere in his Royal Rumble coverage on My World, Jeff Jarrett commented on the debut of Jordynne Grace, who famously came out at spot five and was put over like she was one of WWE's top stars.

While Jarrett noted that there weren't as many legend returns as in years past, Grace did a fantastic job in her work and in bridging the gap between The Fed and his former promotion.

“It occurred to me, and then obviously, we'll get into the men's air in a second. But when I looked at it, there wasn't the ‘Oh my gosh' — and I'm just pulling a name out of that — ‘the Bushwackers!' There were no surprise, legends or vets,” Jeff Jarrett noted. “I thought, okay, the TNA Women's Champ [Jordynne Grace], I thought got a heck of a reaction. One, why not use multiple motions around the world to — not just have one, but instead of using old vets, talent from yesteryear, start plugging in with [talents from other promotions]. Because the rest of the world — on the one hand, is enormous. On the other hand, it is a tight-knit community, and people are aware of promotions all over the world. So start plugging in talent from multiple promotions. I guess you could say, use the Forbidden Door across the board on both the men's and women's if you're not going to use that. Because I thought they were lulls in both of them. Because it's just hard.”

Though Double J hasn't been a part of TNA in years, working for WWE and AEW since leaving Total Nonstop Action, it must have made him proud to see Grace, the current Knockouts Champion, run out into a WWE ring in front of almost 50,000 fans. Regardless of how the future shakes out between the two promotions, that moment will live on in the annals of professional wrestling forever.