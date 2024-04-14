After spending weeks getting their gameplan together for an Intercontinental Championship match for the ages with Gunther at WrestleMania 40, Chad Gable and Sami Zayn will soon find themselves on opposite sides of the versus symbol on RAW, with the former challenging the latter for his newly won strap in his first official title defense since the “Showcase of the Immortals” in South Philadelphia.
Soon fans will get to see if the student can become the master, if the champion can remain so, and, after taking a loss to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber last February, if the “Underdog from the Underground” can finally get his celebratory moment in Montreal, retaining his belt in front of a ravenous Québec crowd that wants to see their hometown boy shine.
Discussing what it will be like to see Zayn in the ring as a foe, instead of a friend on RAW TALK with Cathy Kelley, Gable noted that while he's still good pals with the IC Title, he isn't going to pull any punches, as he'd like to share a special moment with his own wife and kids by becoming a singles champion in WWE.
“This is what I've wanted for a long time, he owes me a favor, he knows that. I'm the guy that trained him. I'm the guy who taught him what it took to beat Gunther, and that's what he did,” Chad Gable explained on RAW TALK. “But along the way, he might have made a fatal error. Don't forget, when you're a coach at my level, you're not just teaching people the gifts to get to the highest of highs. You're keeping track of their deepest weaknesses, and I know all of his now. Now look, I didn't ask him for that match in Montreal. He requested it, he granted it. So don't blame me next week when it's not just his wife or his son in the crowd crying, but it's the entire city of Montreal and the entire country of Canada weeping when I walk out of that building with the Intercontinental Championship.”
Will Gable do the impossible in Montreal, ending Zayn's reign before it reaches a month? Sure, anything is possible, but frankly, I wouldn't bet on it, as if anyone gets a little special something something when he wrestles in Canada, it's Zayn. Why, well, to paraphrase his promo last spring, “demain soir t’es chez moi translation, Shorty G.”
Kenny Omega gives Sami Zayn a massive endorsement at IC Champion.
Speaking of Sami Zayn's big win at WrestleMania 40, while his efforts have been somewhat overshadowed by The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, his match did draw rave reviews from none other than Kenny Omega, a man he
has wrestled nine times as El Generico knows very well.
Discussing his feelings about WrestleMania 40 as a whole and his favorite match in particular on his Twitch stream, Omega celebrated Zayn's efforts as a babyface, noting that he believes the “Underdog from the Underground” was able to turn in the match of the weekend across both nights due to his impeccable storytelling talents.
“Sami Zayn… I would say he's the most versatile, flexible wrestler, and he's proved over the course of not only his indie career, but, he's proven it as Sami Zayn of course as well, and then when you put those two together, when you have someone who's shown, under a mask, be one of the greatest sympathetic babyfaces but then also take the mask off, have him use his face, use his voice, use his body language and then also become the greatest sympathetic babyface. That, to me, is describing someone who is one of the greatest going, and if you ask me, when you take out the pomp and circumstance and all sort of the cool throwback stuff that was in the main event of night two, my favorite in-ring match of WrestleMania was Sami versus Gunther,” Kenny Omega revealed via Post Wrestling.
“That's just my opinion, though, and that's me being a fan of in-ring stuff. The result was fantastic, it was emotional for me, obviously being a very good friend of Sami in real life and of course, the overall result of the grand finale and it was a very happy ending as well, and it seemed everyone (was) extremely pleased with that too which I'm happy for. If the shoe's on the other foot and those guys were bad guys, heels if you will, I would've loved for them to get the complete opposite reaction. I would have loved for people to be up in arms and really mad because they're doing their job as a heel… So, I would say for me, the friends that I was watching for, more or less, but the ones that had very big nights, they killed it, so I'm very happy about that.”
Well Sami, if you're getting that sort of a review from a man dubbed the “Best Bout Machine” for his, well, ability to put on some of the best bouts around, I'd say you did a darn good job indeed.
Kenny Omega on twitch tonight just said his favorite match from Wrestlemania was Sami Zayn vs. Gunther! pic.twitter.com/qiFQWU6Ogl
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 12, 2024