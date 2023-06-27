After securing a big, surprise win over Lacey Evans on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was feeling very good.

Sitting down for an interview with Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown, “The Queen” noted that, after securing a tune-up win, she's ready for Asuka to experience a different Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank.

“Well, I wanna go back to Lacey first. I know my dad enjoyed that match, definitely left him at home,” Flair comedically noted. “As for Asuka, she knows I have her number. She’s never beaten me. Actions speak louder than words; that’s why she attacked me from behind. My actions next week will be to face her face-to-face. I know this is a different Asuka. I know it’s a more devious Asuka, but this is a different Charlotte Flair, and diamonds are forever, whoo!”

Alright, so first things first, props to Flair for referencing quite possibly the weirdest storyline of 2021, when Evans, who was really pregnant, was Kayfabe pregnant with the “Nature Boy's” baby. Fortunately, that storyline was dropped, much like Evans' push, so now it's nothing but a funny footnote in a bizarre career that few fans want to revisit.

Turning attention to Asuka, it's true that Flair has had her number over the years, as Flair took the SmackDown Women's Championship off of Asuka in 2019 and has won six of their last 11 matches, including their most recent one in May of 2021. With Money in the Bank a show that routinely features at least one women's title change, this match feels destined to have Asuka lose to Flair and Flair then lose to the MitB Women's Ladder match winner. Book it, Triple H.