After announcing his intentions to really dig into The Rock after an expansive Rock Concert on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes walked into RAW dressed in black – though criminally without his one episode AEW dyed black hair – with nothing but revenge on his mind.
But what would Rhodes say? Would he accuse The Rock of being a hanger-on? Would he attack his lack of matches? Goodness, would he finally make fun of Black Adam bombing? Well, while he didn't touch on the financial failures of Teth-Adam that effectively ended the current DC Cinematic Universe, he talked smack on darn near everything else.
“And this Friday on SmackDown, Roman and I are going to have a little conversation, if you will, but there are complications. Factors, elements, combustible elements, namely The Rock. Rock took to Instagram last week, he then followed up with an extremely entertaining Rock Concert, too bad he didn't want to be here tonight. Something I took from his Instagram post, Rock referred to himself as ‘our favorite heel.' A little bit of an insider term, we all know what that means, he's the bad guy. So I've known some heels, Bobby Heenan was a heel, Arn Anderson was a heel, Michael Hayes was a heel, ‘Superstar' Billy Graham was a heel, the ‘Nature Boy' Ric Flair was a heel. Rock, I don't think you're a heel, I think you're an a**hole.
“And I don't want you to get upset Rock, don't get upset, Seven Bucks team, I don't want you to get upset, I don't want you to get emotional because I know how you feel about emotions; you poked fun at me for discussing finishing the story with my friend Michael Cole. There's no crying in wrestling, Jimmy Dugan, I get it, but haven't you been crying behind the scenes this whole time? I mean, once that hashtag came out, once they started chanting something else you went and cried to your buddies on the TKO board, you said,'Hey, hey, this is gonna be some good PR for The Rock, I need to save WWE.' God knows, look at this house, we sure as h*ll needed saving, right?
“You said it's going to be this great PR for The Rock… until it wasn't. Rock, the TKO folks said, ‘Oh my gosh, yes, Rock, yes. Put on your Gucci shirt, your muscles look so big, yes, yes yes.' The reason they said it is because they are, yes, people, they are enablers; they don't tell it like it is, so I'm going to. Rock, d**n my man, you're a lot of things, you're a lot of wonderful things; you are the ‘Brahma Bull,' you are ‘The Great One.' H*ll, I have a pair of tennis shoes with your logo on it, Rock. You are the only guy that I will ever stand across the ring from that I can honestly say is a Mount Rushmore wrestler. But Rock, you are also a terrible salesman, a carny succubus, and for those who don't know, that means you're a whiny b**ch.”
Whoa, intense stuff, right? Well wait, it gets even better, as Rhodes still had plenty more to say about The Rock, Roman Reigns, and even his Mama too, for good measure.
Cody Rhodes accuses The Rock of overcompensating for his “LDS.”
Digging into The Rock further as part of an expansive WrestleMania 40 promotional segment, Cody Rhodes kept his one-man attack on Dwayne Johnson, accusing him of using this opportunity to make himself feel better about himself as opposed to leaving the business a better place than where he found it.
“I know you've been convinced otherwise, but don't you think for two seconds Rock that this locker room needs you more than you need it. That's a rule of the business, nobody is bigger than it. Another one, I brought up my Mom in an interview, so it's fair game for you to do so, okay? I know your Mom. Here's what I'll tell you about Rock's mom: she is a wonderful lady, salt of the earth; one time, she helped me chop Kevin Owens in a dark match; I have nothing but respect for your Mom, a respect you should echo back to my own. Here's the thing: you were talking about whipping me, a bloody weight belt, handing it to my mother, and normally a person as powerful as you, she would tremble, she would cower; you don't know my Mom. I was more afraid than she was, my Mom isn't afraid of nothing. She's the same lady who hopped off of her chair at a Willey Nelson concert and beat up an undercover cop, okay? She ain't afraid of you, Rock!” Cody Rhodes announced.
“I have been asked April 6th, the biggest tag match of all time, myself, my partner Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, someone you should respect very much because he helps carry your company, Rock, versus you and the ‘Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, how will I get past that? What will April 7th look like, will it be a fair fight? And I can tell you honestly, I don't know. I don't know if it will be Bloodline Rules or not, h*ll I don't know if I will finish the story, but Dwayne, what do you know? How can you be so sure of yourself because you keep forgetting you haven't been in the ring in years in real time action and April 6th, the bell is gonna ring. And what happens, Rock, when the bell rings, Rock? Are you going to bring ‘The Great One' and be the hero I had growing up? Are you going to have that ‘Big Dwayne Energy?' Or is it just going to be LDS, little d**k syndrome?
“You have referred to yourself as the ‘Final Boss,' kudos to Brian Gewirtz for that nickname, perhaps you are the actual final boss, maybe I'm too naive to see that, but at WrestleMania, I don't think you're gonna be the ‘Final Boss,' at WrestleMania, I think you're just Roman's side chick.”
Welp, there you go, folks; after being accused of having a double standard on the mic on SmackDown, Rhodes was afforded a chance to say a few curse words on RAW, too, making this fight feel a bit fairer than a week ago. Still, as Michael Cole pointed out, there are still two weeks and change left before WrestleMania 40, so The Rock will be afforded another chance or two to throw verbal haymakers at “The Great One.”